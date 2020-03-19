Geological testing in preparation for the construction of a new Missouri River Bridge will impact drivers on Interstate 70 near Rocheport over the next several weeks, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Testing will occur in preparation for a new six-lane bridge that will replace the existing four-lane bridge built in 1960, according to a MoDOT news  release. MoDOT said construction is expected to begin in 2022.

A single lane of westbound Interstate 70 will be closed at various locations on or near the bridge for testing between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, the release said. 

MoDOT contractors will be conducting tests to collect data about the area’s rock and soil stability. The tests will involve drilling holes beneath the surface of the bridge, and work will take place along the roadway and in the median, according to MoDOT.

Signs will be in place to warn drivers of the closures. MoDOT asked drivers to, "slow down, pay attention and use caution through the work zone for the protection of themselves, other drivers and crews working along the road."

