The registration for the 2020 Katy Trail Ride opened Tuesday for Missouri's 231-mile bicycle ride on the nation's longest developed rail trail.
The ride is five days — June 22 to June 26 — with riders averaging 37 to 67 miles each day, according to a news release from Missouri State Parks.
Registration ends May 5, and the ride only accepts 350 cyclists. Riders get to explore the scenic Katy Trail State Park and travel through rural parts of Missouri from Clinton to St. Charles, boosting local economies and businesses.
The trail takes riders by the Missouri River and through the state's vast open fields making stops in Sedalia, Boonville, Jefferson City and Marthasville, according to the release.
Registration fees for the full ride include: breakfast and dinner every day, an outdoor camping spot for each location, access to hot showers, gear shuttle access, support and gear, a water bottle and a T-shirt.
For volunteer applications or to register for the ride, visit mostateparks.com/2020ktride.