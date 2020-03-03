Radio stations will be broadcasting from the Women's and Children's Hospital 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday to benefit pediatric and young patients at MU Health Care's Children's Hospital.
The 14th annual radiothon will be hosted by the Children's Miracle Network, the Missouri Credit Union and Zimmer Radio Group and will be broadcast on 93.9 FM The Eagle, 94.3 FM KAT Country, 99.3 FM Clear 99 and 106.9 FM Y107.
The radio program will feature one Miracle Family every hour for the two days. A Miracle Family is one that has been served by the Children's Miracle Network's hospitals. Other guest speakers include Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care CEO, and David Gozal, the Child Health Director, as well as hospital physicians and staff.
Last year the event raised $253,453 according to Eric Maze, MU Health Care media relations strategist. Over the last 13 years the event has raised over $2.8 million.
The total raised for this year's event is expected to be announced around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.