Radio stations will be broadcasting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Women's and Children's Hospital to benefit pediatric and young patients at Children's Hospital.
The 14th annual radiothon will be hosted by the Children's Miracle Network, the Missouri Credit Union and Zimmer Radio Group and will be broadcasted on KSSZ/93.9 FM, KATI/94.3 FM, KCLR/99.3 FM and KTXY/106.9 FM.
The radio program will feature one Miracle Family every hour for the two days. A Miracle Family is one that has been served by the Children's Miracle Network's hospitals. Other guest speakers include MU Health Care CEO Jonathan Curtright and Child Health Director David Gozal, as well as hospital physicians and staff.
Last year's event raised $253,453, according to Eric Maze, MU Health Care media relations strategist. Over the last 13 years, the event has raised over $2.8 million.
The total raised for this year's event is expected to be announced around 6:30 p.m. Friday.