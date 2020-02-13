Prepare yourselves for sweet, spicy and everything in between with the return of MFA Oil's annual chili cook off.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia will be hosting the 15th Annual MFA Oil Rootin' Tootin' Chili Cookoff from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. This event is presented by JES Holdings and will take place at the Holiday Inn Executive Center, 2200 Interstate 70 Drive SW.
This event, called the "biggest indoor community fundraising event" of the year in its news release, raised $115,000 last year. The cook off features live music from the Justin Conrad Band & Grindstone, a chance try chili from over 40 teams.
The teams will transform the Expo Center into a fun display of elaborate booths and dress in costume to create a festive atmosphere while also competing for several awards, including Grand Chili Champion, Biggest Bowl, People's Choice and Best Booth.
Tickets are available at the door and cost $18 for ages 11 and older but are free for those 10 and under. In addition to Saturday's event, those wanting to watch the transformation take place can head to the Expo Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. All the teams will be arriving that day to set up their booths and prepare for the contest.