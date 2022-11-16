Holiday travel is expected to be similar to pre-pandemic levels as Thanksgiving approaches.
Nearly 54.6 million Americans are predicted to travel at least 50 miles next week, according to AAA. The number of people traveling is a 1.5% increase from 2021 and the percent of people traveling is almost back up to the level it was in 2019.
Most Americans are expected to be traveling by car this year, with estimates at around 49 million. These predictions are only a 0.4% increase from 2021 and still remain 2.5% below 2019 statistics.
AAA also predicts air travel to increase by 8% from 2021 to around 4.5 million. This is almost the same as levels in 2019.
Other travel methods are also experiencing increases, including by train, bus or cruise ship. These categories are experiencing the most growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increase of 23% from 2021.
AAA partnered with S&P Global Market Intelligence to forecast travel statistics. Data was compiled from categories including employment, interest rates and household net worth as well as a number of tourism variables.
When to travel
The Thanksgiving travel period is typically defined as the day before Thanksgiving to the Sunday after, which is Nov. 23-27 this year.
Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 are set to be the busiest travel dates, with the roads likely to remain busy throughout the majority of both days. The evenings of Nov. 25-27 are also predicted to have high traffic levels.
Drivers wishing to avoid congested routes are advised to travel early in the morning and later in the evening over the course of the weekend following Thanksgiving Day.
Gas prices
The national average for gas prices is expected to be $3.68 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day. Fuel savings platform GasBuddy reported that prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever for the weekend.
While prices may be at the high for the season, they are not at all-time record highs. Gas prices reached a record height in July 2008 with an inflation-adjusted price of $5.29 per gallon, according to previous Missourian reporting.
GasBuddy's annual Thanksgiving survey found that more people are planning to travel despite gas prices. The number of predicted travelers over the holiday weekend is up 20% from last year.
About a fifth of survey respondents said high fuel prices would impact their travel plans. However, driving distance has increased, with 23% of respondents planning to spend at least one to three hours driving. Most respondents in 2021 only planned to drive for less than an hour.