Holiday travel is expected to be similar to pre-pandemic levels as Thanksgiving approaches. 

Nearly 54.6 million Americans are predicted to travel at least 50 miles next week, according to AAA. The number of people traveling is a 1.5% increase from 2021 and the percent of people traveling is almost back up to the level it was in 2019.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Courts reporter, fall 2022. Studying print journalism and political science. Reach me at medv2h@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you