When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours.
The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20 a.m., but what flight personnel said was a broken wing had passengers scrambling to find alternative ways to get home.
The next flight to Dallas was around 11 a.m., and again passengers boarded another plane, only to deboard a few minutes later because it broke down due to unknown causes. After having to deboard for a second time, passengers ran to the ticketing desk.
One of the first in line at the ticketing counter was Chen, who had a connecting flight in Dallas on his way home to Arizona. According to Chen, passengers were given taxi vouchers to shuttle them to a St. Louis airport where they would catch a different flight to Dallas. They were also offered meal vouchers for the St. Louis airport. Chen did not receive a voucher.
"I did not get a meal voucher like everyone else. But at this point, I'm too exhausted to go up there, cut that line and hold everybody else up," Chen said.
Echeverry, when she got to St. Louis, caught a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, before heading home to Atlanta, Georgia.
American Airlines announced earlier this year that a direct flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, was in the Columbia airport's future. A flight to Charlotte would directly connect passengers to the East Coast. Airport Manager Mike Parks said the airport has a Small Community Air Service Development grant for twice daily service to Charlotte with American Airlines. He said the airport does not have a date in mind for the beginning of that service.
Echeverry said the shuttle to the airport in St. Louis was 30 minutes late, and she had to rebook her flight to Charlotte for the fourth time after this delay. Although the airport was handing out snacks for the passengers, Echeverry was in the bathroom and missed her opportunity to eat.
"We just want to get home for Thanksgiving," she said. "I'm annoyed. I'm tired. And I'm hangry."
The airport announced there would be an additional flight added to the schedule on the weekend students come back after Thanksgiving break.
"The additional flight is only for the holiday and the schedule will go back to normal after the holiday weekend," Parks said.
Despite the extra flight added to that weekend, the 3 p.m. flight to Dallas this weekend was full. That meant that the stranded passengers could not get on the next flight to Dallas from Columbia after the 11 a.m. flight they deplaned.
Rushing, who was up since 3 a.m., said that this was her first experience flying out of Columbia and she was dissatisfied with her time. Rushing said she did not have an easy time rebooking tickets and eventually had to book through Southwest Airlines to get home.
"I'm just trying to get home for Thanksgiving, and it's not working out well," she said. "I'm not flying out of this airport again. I'm just not."