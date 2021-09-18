Boone County saw the fifth-highest county population growth in Missouri over the past decade, 2020 census data show.
The county’s population — 183,610 — accounts for about 2.9% of the state’s 6 million-plus population.
“Both the city and the county have grown 2010-2020 at rates higher than the overall Missouri state rate of growth. This suggests that Boone, CoMo, is a destination that is still attracting jobs, individuals and families,” said Tim Teddy, Columbia’s community development director.
Complete Census Bureau data will be released Sept. 30 and can be accessed then on the bureau’s website.
The broad census numbers that were released in late August show that in the past decade, Boone County’s population has not only increased by about 12.9% but also reflects greater ethnic and racial diversity. Some of that is because of a change in the way the Census Bureau reported its data.
Multiracial reporting has gone up not just in Columbia but across the country. For the 2020 census, the bureau highlighted all races reported. Previously it only reported the top three races by highest percentage.
The percentage of the Boone County population identifying themselves as white alone stood at 82.8% in 2010. Census data for 2020 shows the white alone population declined to 76.2%.
The new way of reporting diversity means that there has been an increase in the diversity index for Boone. Minority populations such as African American, American Indians and Alaska Natives have seen increases in their populations from 10 years ago.
The Asian alone population saw the highest change: 4.3% in 2020 as compared to 3.8% from 10 years ago.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon knows how the data reflects where the community is going in the future.
“It directly affects things like the allocation of money we get from the federal government and the state government. And it helps describe our county’s economic development and population trends so that policymakers can make decisions based on how our communities are growing,” Lennon said.
Nicholas Jones, director of Race Ethnicity Research and Outreach, Population Division at the Census Bureau, said that these data comparisons between the 2020 census and 2010 census race data should be made with caution because of the change in reporting methodology.
In addition to the survey and coding changes, the question of how individuals view their own racial or ethnic identity is also a contributing factor, according to the Missouri State Library’s statistical research consultant, Cory Mihalik.
“These could be a result of societal and changes in self-perception in the last decade. But that is not to say that real changes in diversity have not occurred,” he added. “This is likely as well; it is just difficult at this point to parse out how much of this is methodological, sociological, and real changes in population makeup.”
Jones confirmed that they have developed data tools that provide insights into racial and ethnic diversity. One such measure, he said, is the diversity index.
It measures the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups. The diversity index score is maximized when all race and ethnicity groups are represented in the population and the groups are equal in size, he said.
As to why the population in general is becoming more diverse, Jones cited a number of reasons: “Racial and ethnic differences in fertility, mortality, migration as well as trends in marriage and family formation can influence the composition of the population, making it more diverse over time.”
“The 2020 census results reflect both improvements to how we measure these concepts, as well as demographic changes over the past 10 years,” he said. “These multiple measures of racial and ethnic composition and diversity ... enables us to explore the richness and complexity of our nation’s population in a new light,” he said.
Boone County residents can also see how the recent census data affect their community.
Glenn Rice, programmer/analyst for the MU Center for Health Policy at the Missouri Census Data Center (MCDC), said once-per-decade redistricting is done primarily to ensure that each district has accurate demographic representation.
“In some municipalities, they like to have a nice, even mix of races and ethnicities in all of their city wards, so they might use this data to redraw their districts,” said Rice.
“In every race and ethnic category, the population has gone up. That’s pretty normal,” Rice said.
“Probably, what you’re seeing is that the 2010 numbers were higher than what they reported. In other words, in 2010, multiracial was underreported rather than in 2020, it being over-reported. They changed the way they counted multiracial,” Rice said.
The pandemic caused delays in the release of 2020 census data. In a normal census year, Lennon’s staff could expect to get data from the census by the beginning of summer.
This year, they didn’t get it until August. With a data filing deadline for elections in February, Lennon and her team are on a tight schedule.
“That’s the unknown part of it right now. In 2010, the Missouri courts were the ones who ended up drawing many of the redistricting lines, so that added some time to it as well. The unknown right now is the timeline,” said Lennon.
If the state redistricting committee deadlocks, district lines once again might be drawn by Missouri courts.
Boone County also has the largest university in the state. It could be a possible reason that led to the 13.1% increase in the 18-plus population in the county since a decade ago. On the state level, this increase was 4.6%.
Mihalik said that it would also be interesting to look at total population changes in specific areas compared to changes in enrollment at the MU.
“Increases in student population would be a large driver of population growth. Boone County did not seem to be as affected by decreases in the under-18 population to the degree that the rest of the state was,” he said.
Teddy also observed that there are more children here in 2020 than in 2010 and that the number of children in the state has significance for future college and university enrollments.