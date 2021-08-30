Columbia volunteers with the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are leaving Monday and Tuesday for Louisiana to help provide disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
As of Monday, volunteers included three Columbia residents and 10 people from across Missouri.
In addition, other Columbia groups sent volunteers this week to help.
Boone Electric Cooperative will send eight lineman and a two-man right-of-way crew to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, along with equipment and trucks to assist in restoring power, according to a news release. More than 1 million homes and businesses were without power Monday.
Missouri Task Force 1, a search and rescue team under the Boone County Fire Protection District that aids communities facing disasters across the country, has also gone to Louisiana to help with water rescues.
According to its Facebook, Missouri Task Force 1 arrived in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, on Monday.
Ashlea Whaley, Disaster Workforce Engagement Manager for the Missouri and Arkansas Region of the Red Cross, departed at noon Monday for Shreveport, Louisiana, to join and lead volunteers.
"We have opportunities where people can volunteer both virtually and in-person," Whaley said. "That really opens up doors to anybody interested."
Virtual volunteering options include management roles, disaster assessment and compiling information from teams on the ground.
The Red Cross released an internal plea within its systems for all registered volunteers to ask anyone who is available to get out and help. It is also focusing on new volunteer recruitment efforts to get as much help as possible.
The Red Cross labeled Hurricane Ida as a level seven disaster, the highest rating available. One death had been reported as of Monday.
"The need is immense; the need is great," Whaley said. "We need to do everything we can to get anyone who is able to come help in some capacity."