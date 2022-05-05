The North Village Arts District will host its first sculpture and mural art walk on Friday.
The art walk is being held courtesy of a gift of more than $200,000 given to the arts district from the Veterans United Foundation in 2021.
The North Village Arts District is a neighborhood of artists, performers and businesses located on the north side of downtown Columbia and focused on creative expression.
The art walk will feature two sculpture displays and two mural displays from various local artists in Columbia:
Nathan Pierce
The starting location for the art walk will be showcasing sculptor Nathan Pierce’s 8-foot-tall sculpture located at the Serendipity Patio at 1020 E. Walnut St.
Pierce was exposed to sculpting from a young age as his father worked in stone masonry. He has around 15 years of experience.
Pierce has created dozens of sculptures from various media, one example being structural steel to express his take on the “conflicts of confinement and freedom and exploring the catalyst between the two.”
His piece “Latitude” for the art walk focuses on the vertical expression of place, Pierce said. He challenged himself to create something with height and focused on the vertical line so that it “contradicts the horizons of the environment.”
“Anytime a project like this comes up, I always try my best to participate,” he said. “Working with the North Village Arts District has been amazing.”
Adrienne Luther
The next location will be unveiling a colorful mural by Adrienne Luther on the stairwell between Equipment Share and Artlandish Gallery near Walnut Street and Wabash Alley.
With a history in graphic design, Luther primarily works in large format art and paints murals, signs and window art around Columbia.
“This year, I’ve been really inspired by trails,” Luther said. “This mural is inspired by bringing nature into our downtown landscape.”
Luther wanted to bring her inspiration of the outdoors and folk art into an otherwise overlooked area of downtown, she said.
Shannon Webster
The third location for the art walk will lead to Shannon Webster’s 70- by-30-foot mural titled “Wishes and Reflections” in the Wabash Courtyard located near Fretboard Coffee and Wishflour Bakery.
Webster has been creating art in Columbia for the past four years, using oil and acrylic paints as his main mediums. He owns an art gallery in the same alley as his new mural.
“I want it to be something that looks like it’s been there forever and makes everyone feel comfortable and welcome,” Webster said.
The mural will feature old warehouse-style panel windows that are painted to reflect the iconic places of downtown Columbia, he said, such as the Tiger Hotel and Jesse Hall.
Not only will the mural feature the windows but also a giant tree called Wish Tree, inspired by various cultures from around the world.
Stewart “Shon” Parker
The last destination for the North Village Arts District’s art walk is located at the St. James complex near DogMaster Distillery featuring sculptures created by artist Stewart “Shon” Parker, who passed away Dec. 17, 2020, in Rolla at age 53.
Parker achieved certificates in both MIG and TIG welding, which are different techniques for welding. The sculptures feature two steampunk-style soldiers made from mixed metal media that is welded and pieced together. The two soldiers were both originally made for an art walk in 2006.
Lisa Bartlett, owner of Artlandish Gallery and organizer of the art walk, envisions a green future for the sculptures that have already been installed.
“The sculptures face an area that will hopefully be turned into a green space park,” Bartlett said. “They’re ready to go and be enjoyed by many people.”
The kick-off for the art walk will begin at 6 p.m. starting with the first location. There will be giveaways, free lemonade and various live music performances at each destination.