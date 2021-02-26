'The big tree' gets some TLC at Saturday event

Arborists swung through the McBaine bur oak tree Saturday with saws and machetes, cutting off the dead growth. Limbs fell and exploded into splinters as they hit the ground.
Good news for its many fans: Although the tree, which is somewhere between 350 and 400 years old, is in decline, it will likely outlive all of us. {span}The pruning of the majestic tree should improve its health.{/span}{span} {/span}
The famed bur oak tree was part of the annual Mid-MO Expo: Small Farms to Backyard Gardens hosted by the MU Boone County Extension Council and is taking place over the next three weekends.
According to the National Park Service, the bur oak tree, known as “the big tree” by Columbia/Boone County residents, is the largest oak tree in Missouri. The tree has weathered storms, floods, droughts and vandalism — the most recent occurring this past winter.
With most spectators watching on Zoom, the McBaine Bur Oak event took place Saturday morning. Property owner John Sam Williamson, arborist Bill Spradley, MU Professor Emeritus Christopher Starbuck, neighbor Gene Baumann and Battalion Chief Chuck Doss were among those who stood watching the the evaluation and treatment of the tree.
Williamson, the sixth-generation owner of the property where the tree stands, said the McBaine bur oak tree has been in his family for 186 years.
“It is like a member of the family, almost,” he said. “We care about it and every generation has protected that tree.”
Its fame attracts people, which has a downside, Williamson said.
“People come by here and see it, and a very small percentage of people are not nice to the tree. People throw their trash out, paint the tree, shoot it or carve their initials in it,” he said.
In December, Williamson noticed the trunk of the tree had been defiled with pro-Trump graffiti. The second most recent damage to the tree was in 2016 when someone spray-painted it red. One of the offenders spent time in jail for the damage.
But speakers at Saturday’s event spoke of happier experiences with the tree, its trials over the past year and future hopes. Baumann, the neighbor, read an essay he wrote about the tree’s history and impact on Boone County. He said the inspiration came from memories of bringing his son to see the tree in 1970.
His son stood nearby, taking pictures of the tree, which still looks slightly charred from the lightning that struck it in October 2020.
A video of the historic tree still smoking took social media by storm. Battalion Chief Chuck Doss of the Boone County Fire Protection District talked about getting the 911 call about the tree being on fire that day.
“We were going to do everything we could to save this tree,” he said. “It took three hours to extinguish the fire, and we kept going periodically throughout the day to make sure it didn’t reignite.”
Williamson knew something had happened to the tree when he and his family heard a loud boom from far away.
“It’s really lucky that something terrible didn’t happen,” he said.
Bill Spradley, an arborist from St. Louis, said he fell in love with the tree in 1979, when he was a student at MU, and had his son photograph the tree regularly beginning in 2005. By the time his son was a junior at MU, Spradley had noticed the tree started looking worse, so he decided to reach out to Chris Starbuck to get in touch with Williamson.
“I got the two together, and good things happened,” Starbuck, who first met the tree in 1969, recounted.
Initially, Spradley and his company helped the tree by cutting the dead wood out, putting wood chips down, aerating the root system and more. He installed lightning protection, which consists of copper wires running up the tree to conduct electricity, but someone stole one of the copper wires.
While Starbuck didn’t know the specifics, there were plans to plant seedlings and grafts of the tree at various points along the Katy Trail, though the pandemic has put those plans on hold.
Williamson has his own clone of the McBaine bur oak in his backyard that has grown about 35 feet tall and one foot wide.
“This tree is genetically superior, or it wouldn’t have lived this long,” he said.
Regarding other future plans for the tree, Spradley and Williamson have discussed the possibility of installing security cameras and building a shallow deck around the tree to keep people off the trunk and roots.
“People are hurting the tree by loving it so much by walking up and compacting the soil around the tree,” Spradley said.
A recording of the event is available at midmoexpo.com for $6, which goes toward covering the program’s expenses.