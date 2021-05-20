The annual Boone County Fair will return to Columbia this summer.
The fairgrounds, known as the Central Missouri Events Center, were transferred to the city from the county in January 2020 and will be the site of the 2021 Boone County Fair.
The Boone County Fair posted on Facebook on Wednesday about the return to Columbia. The fair will be held from July 20-24 at 5212 N. Oakland Gravel Road.
Most fair events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The ham show and auction were held at the Hallsville Community Fairgrounds last summer.
In 2015, Boone County had closed the events center due to lack of funding. The fair was held in Sturgeon from 2016 to 2019.
The city and county negotiated a transfer of the events center property on Oakland Gravel Road in 2019. The fair was held there from 1992 to 2015.
In comments on Facebook, the board expressed excitement about the return to Columbia. The long-standing traditions of the fair are expected to return.
The city has said it plans to renovate the property and add additional park facilities in the future, according to previous Missourian reporting.