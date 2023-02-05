 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'The Color Black' art exhibition debuts at Orr Street Studios

'The Color Black' art exhibition debuts at Orr Street Studios

As a DJ spun uptempo music, dozens of people filled Orr Street Studios on Friday night for the opening of an art exhibition honoring Black History Month.

“The Color Black” debuted at the gallery as part of the North Village Arts District’s First Friday monthly art crawl.

Karen Hayes, Vicky Boyd-Kennedy, and Brad Boyd-Kennedy converse with drinks

Karen Hayes, Vicky Boyd-Kennedy, and Brad Boyd-Kennedy converse Friday at Orr Street Studios. The studio hosted “The Color Black,” a special exhibition commemorating Black History Month.
Asia Long’s piece, “Eve” is displayed during the showing of “The Color Black” during First Fridays to celebrate Black History Month

Asia Long’s piece “Eve” is displayed Friday at Orr Street Studios during the showing of “The Color Black” to celebrate Black History Month.
William Wallace III smiles at fellow exhibiting artist Asia Long

William Wallace III smiles at fellow exhibiting artist Asia Long on Friday at Orr Street Studios in Columbia. Wallace’s work uses found mediums to create art.
Jody Davis explains her work in front of a group of students

Jody Davis explains her work in front of a group of students Friday at Orr Street Studios. Davis incorporated needle felt in her artwork.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at alyse.pfeil@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700 

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you