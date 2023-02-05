'The Color Black' art exhibition debuts at Orr Street Studios

As a DJ spun uptempo music, dozens of people filled Orr Street Studios on Friday night for the opening of an art exhibition honoring Black History Month.
“The Color Black” debuted at the gallery as part of the North Village Arts District’s First Friday monthly art crawl.
Visitors encountered varied pieces including photos, paintings and mixed media that centered on themes like family, identity and racism.
The event’s connection to Black History Month was a draw for some attendees.
“I really just wanted to see Black artists and the work that they created,” said Trin Davis, who visited the gallery.
One of those artists, Mekhia Thompson, said she likes to answer attendees’ questions about her art.
“I love when people come in excited with questions because it makes me excited,” Thompson said. “The more that people know about it, that just means they can connect more to it.”
Adonna Mason connected with Thompson’s work and bought two prints. “It’s really, really nice to see what I consider Black excellence,” Mason said.
Some displays, like Asia Long’s “Trigger Warning,” tackled topics like police brutality and violence.
“When there are really heavy subjects that I can’t even put into words,” Long said, “I just put into artwork.”
Across the hall from Long, William Wallace III displayed several pieces, including one looking at violence and intergenerational trauma. He said the work is “kind of a play” on part of the Black National Anthem: “We have come, trudging a path through the blood of the slaughter.”
“That’s always stuck with me since my childhood,” he said.
Byron Smith, a longtime local artist, said he was showing his work at the event as both an Orr Street artist and a wholehearted supporter of up-and-coming artists at the exhibition.
”This show is for Black History Month, and that’s important,” Smith said. “But I think shows like this, it doesn’t always have to be in February, you know? I think it could be any month, any time.”
“The talent you see here tonight, these are very strong artists,” Smith said. “I don’t want to call them Black artists — they’re just artists.”
“The Color Black” exhibition will be on display at Orr Street Studios through Feb. 26. It’s free to visit during the studio’s public viewing hours, which are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.