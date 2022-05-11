The Columbia Tribune will reduce print distribution from seven days to three days a week, only printing and delivering newspapers on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
This move is meant for the publication to focus more on the newspaper’s online content, according to the Tribune.
The managing editor, Kevin Graeler, said this cut would be “an aggressive change.”
The three-day weekly schedule will begin July 3. The new schedule will likely lead to reduced subscription rates for home delivery. The newspaper said it will continue to produce an electronic paper daily for subscribers online and on its mobile app.
The Tribune is owned by Gannett, which owns USA Today and over 200 local papers. Graeler said many other local papers in the Gannett network had reduced their print distributions in favor of electronic papers, which saw double-digit increases in traffic.
The Tribune will also focus more on newsletters, which subscribers can find in their email inboxes at the beginning of the day. The newspaper said it will begin using push notifications through its app to alert readers about breaking news.
“This change better aligns our resources to sustain what the Tribune provides to Columbia,” Graeler said.
No staff reductions are planned with the decrease in print distribution, though greater emphasis will be put on digital services. The Tribune currently has nine reporters and editors on its staff. It downsized first in 2008 and again in 2016 when seven jobs moved to another Gannett location in Austin, Texas.
“I think it is important to make clear that we at the Columbia Daily Tribune still value our print product,” Graeler said. “This is just a move toward our more digital future.”
The Tribune has more than a century of history in this community. It was bought by the Waters family in 1905. The paper remained family-owned until it was bought by Gate House Media in 2016. Gate House Media merged with Gannett in 2019, and the Tribune became a part of the USA Today Network.