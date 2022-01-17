The Downtown Community Improvement District is offering grants of up to $5,000 to new minority-owned businesses.
In partnership with the Missouri Women’s Business Center, the district hopes the program will help diversify the downtown area.
Adonica Coleman, a representative of the Missouri Women’s Business Center, said that the center is excited for the project.
“We understand how important it is for the business ownership in the district to more accurately reflect the community in which we all live, work and play,” Coleman said in a news release.
To qualify for the grant, applicants must be entrepreneurs starting in or relocating to the district within six months of Oct. 1.
Eligible businesses must be 51% or more owned by an African American, non-white Hispanic, Native American or Asian American Columbia resident. Applicants of all gender identities are eligible.
“There is a great disparity in our business-owner makeup,” Nickie Davis, executive director of the district, said in the release. “Less than 5% of our businesses are Black-owned.”
Davis attributed the lack of diversity downtown to urban renewal in the 1960s. Urban renewal hit Black-owned businesses in the Sharp End area particularly hard.
Located on Walnut Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, the Sharp End area was a hub for Black business owners from the early 1900s to early 1960s.
Eminent domain allowed the government to talk hold of private property for public use. Black-owned businesses were then pushed out, affecting downtown diversity.
“This is a drop in the bucket of the work that needs to be done,” Davis said in the release, “but we look forward to continuing, taking and creating the stepping stones to a brighter, more diverse and inclusive district.”
Applicants can find more information and the application on the district’s website.