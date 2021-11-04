Thursday marked the official grand opening of Gateway Plaza, a project that has been in the making since 2013.
Led by the Downtown Community Improvement District, the plaza is located at the intersection of Broadway and Providence. The project is both a celebration of the city’s 200th anniversary and part of the Gateways Project, a series of downtown landmarks that will let visitors know they have arrived in The District.
The centerpiece of the plaza is a gigantic metal sculpture that spells out Columbia. The globe acts as the “O” in the sculpture and includes a variety of words and pictures chosen by residents. It is meant to represent the many puzzle pieces of the Columbia community, according to The District.
Before the event, members of the community gathered and conversed around the plaza, anticipating the unveiling of the globe.
Deb Sheals, chair of the Gateway Committee, kicked off the ceremony by thanking everyone in the community — “anyone who bought a cup of coffee in downtown Columbia.”
All together, the crowd began counting down as the tarp was ripped off the monument, revealing the completed globe.
Gateway Plaza has always been viewed as the center of the project, Sheals said.
The globe itself was sponsored by MU, Stephens College and Columbia College, and the globe shares symbols and words that relate to each of the institutions.
The plaza includes a grassy bank, and the monument itself is climbable. Sheals said it was intentionally built to be interactive and safe for children, with rounded corners and blunted edges.
Each of the sculptural letters in “Columbia” represents an aspect of the city, from higher education for women to creativity in the community.
“My favorite letter is I — ‘Groundbreakers,’” Sheals said.
“Groundbreakers” refers to Columbia’s firsts — the first Black police officer, first female council member and first female mayor. Sheals went on to say that these trailblazers came surprisingly late in Columbia’s history.
A permanent sponsor sign will be added to Gateway Plaza at a later time and will outline the message of the monument.