The Downtown Community Improvement District opened applications on Oct. 1 for their second round of minority-owned business grants. The fund, which was approved by The District Board of Directors in 2021, provides assistance to entrepreneurs of marginalized identities with their outreach and marketing. Applications close Dec. 16.
According to a news release from The District, applying businesses must be at least 51% owned by a Columbia resident who is Black, non-white Hispanic, Native American or Asian/Pacific Islander. Applicants must also be located in or relocating to the District, which includes 50 square blocks in downtown Columbia.
Businesses can receive up to $5,000 and must make a pitch to The District Economics Committee or Board of Directors detailing what they plan to do with the funds. The last round of grants was awarded in March of this year to Crowned Counseling, Play College Golf, Fluid Bodywork and Typsy Treats. Each of the four businesses received the full $5,000.
Christine Woods owns Crowned Counseling, a counseling service focused on providing therapy and mental health resources to people of color. Crowned Counseling put its grant money toward expanding marketing and updating its website.
“We thought that was the best way to use those funds, so that it increases awareness of a Black-owned psychotherapy business,” Woods said in an interview. “And of course, that's important for a couple of reasons. The stigmatization of therapy by people of color and underrepresented groups of people (and) to show that there is a Black-owned or minority-owned psychotherapy group that helps to lessen that stigma and normalizes therapy, which is something that has been taboo for our culture for a long time.”
Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, said in the release that this grant aims to increase diversity in business ownership downtown.
“There is a great disparity in our business owner makeup. Less than 5% of our businesses are Black-owned,” Davis said in the release. “This is a drop in the bucket of the work that needs to be done, but we look forward to continuing taking and creating the stepping stones to a brighter, more diverse and inclusive District.”