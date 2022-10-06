The Downtown Community Improvement District opened applications on Oct. 1 for their second round of minority-owned business grants. The fund, which was approved by The District Board of Directors in 2021, provides assistance to entrepreneurs of marginalized identities with their outreach and marketing. Applications close Dec. 16.

According to a news release from The District, applying businesses must be at least 51% owned by a Columbia resident who is Black, non-white Hispanic, Native American or Asian/Pacific Islander. Applicants must also be located in or relocating to the District, which includes 50 square blocks in downtown Columbia.

