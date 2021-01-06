The ethical egg debate: What consumers want competes with what they'll pay

Almost everyone eats eggs. Each person in the United States consumed an average of 289 eggs last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
But how those eggs are produced has long been the subject of ethical debate. Concerns center around cost, humane treatment of chickens, the safety and quality of the eggs and environmental impact.
Is it even possible to produce an ethical egg? On small farms perhaps, but to supply the world with enough eggs daily to meet demand at a reasonable price is challenging.
“I believe the major portion of eggs are produced through moral or ethical practices,” said Heather Conrow, a livestock specialist for MU Extension.
There is a difference in production practices between commercial and backyard production, she said, and both can be done ethically.
“The industry strives to produce eggs humanely and at a price people can afford,” she said. “For producers who rely on the sale of eggs as their primary income, economics have to play a role in decision making.”
A number of factors make it difficult to classify egg production.
On the one hand, production does not strictly demand the death of an animal and eggs can be part of a vegetarian diet based on ethical decisions.
On the other hand, industrial egg production is based on practices that deem it economical for both the farmer and the consumer.
Hens lay on average one egg every 26 hours, and they can be economically productive for roughly two or three years of their on-average eight-year lifespan.
On large-scale farms, the hens are generally all similar in age, which poses a production problem for farmers every cycle. That leads to better biosecurity by allowing an “all in, all out” system, Conrow said, where animals are cycled all together.
The system prevents introduction of new animals that may be carrying something harmful, she said.
“Spent hens,” as they are called in the industry, are either euthanized or rendered and used in the production of pet foods, oils and other further processed products.
The flocks are replaced, and so begins the process all over again.
Large commercial production typically depends on cages where producers can better manage everything about a bird’s life, including its diet, the amount of light it receives and even the way eggs are collected — through special funnel systems.
Keeping a hen in a cage so small that it can’t flap its wings has raised questions of humane practices, and commercial egg production has thus become a visible target for animal activists.
But the caging system also makes the eggs widely available and inexpensive through large-scale production.
“Most folks can’t afford to spend upwards of $5 on a dozen eggs from pasture-raised chickens,” Conrow said. “It just isn’t feasible for a lot of households.”
Small farms have a better chance of trying to raise chickens that lay ethical eggs.
Twelve miles southeast of downtown Columbia, the Sonshine Chicken Ranch is trying to survive by producing eggs from contented chickens.
Julie Marks and her husband, Chris, established their farm three years ago and now have around 175 chickens in their flock.
Because of the colder months, the farm produces only around a dozen eggs a day, but Julie Marks hopes to have more to sell next year, ramping up her flock in preparation.
“The hens’ well-being is of higher priority than production of eggs,” she said. “It’s very important for us that our chickens can be outside where they like to do chicken-y things and be happy.”
Marks admits, “I didn’t get chickens because I wanted chickens.”
When Japanese beetles began to threaten their fruit trees, blackberries and tomato plants, Marks resorted to chemicals for pest control. After questioning the continued use of pesticides, she turned to traps that funneled beetles to a chicken pan.
“So we got chickens,” she said.
Larger farms also care about their hens, Conrow argued.
“If a hen isn’t healthy, then she isn’t producing eggs to the best of her ability,” she said. “The producers want to provide their hens with everything they need because otherwise they aren’t laying, and that increases cost of production.”
U.S. table egg production totaled 99.1 billion in 2019, up 3% from 2018, according to United Egg Producers.
With 340 million commercial laying hens as of December 2019, the daily rate of lay averaged 82 eggs per 100 hens. On average, each laying hen produces 294 eggs per year — or just enough to feed one American’s consumption habits.
Eggs can have USDA labels on the cartons that identify the hen’s living conditions during the production phase. The voluntary free-range label, for example, means “producers must demonstrate to the agency that the poultry has been allowed access to the outside.”
According to the USDA, when eggs are “identified as cage-free, they must undergo a review process to verify the claim is truthful.”
Furthermore, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service “verifies cage-free claims for shell eggs by visiting the farms twice each year to ensure that the eggs are in fact coming from a cage-free flock.”
Missouri is located in a geographic region where conditions for pasture-raised eggs are conducive year-round. But as the Marks’ operation indicates, raising these eggs is labor-intensive.
The chicks are born in an incubator that rotates the eggs every hour to mimic a hen’s movement.
Hatching every Tuesday and Wednesday, the chicks are then moved to small enclosures with heat lamps, progressing to larger enclosures as they mature.
Once they reach their “teenage” years, they are moved outdoors to roam within a separate pasture with tarps across the coop to allow for warmth and protection while still allowing free access to the outdoors.
Next door to the teenagers is what Marks refers to as the “bachelor pad.” Here is where she houses her roosters.
Across the field is another fenced pasture that is home to her adult hens. At night the hens go inside the Marks’ family stable, which has been converted to a safe roosting and laying area for her flock.
“I never intended to become the crazy chicken lady, but I am so obsessed it’s ridiculous,” Julie Marks said.