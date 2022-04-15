The Missouri Symphony announced a change in office location in a news release Friday.
After 34 years, the nonprofit arts organization moved one block north on Ninth Street from its prior location in the Missouri Theater.
In honor of the move, the symphony will host an open house event on May 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. and invites community members to attend and see the new space.
"(The Missouri Symphony) has been honored to have been a part of the Missouri Theater's story — its history, restoration, and preservation — and truly look forward to holding future performances in the beautiful Missouri Theater," the news release said.
The new office is located at 29 S. Ninth St., Suite 211.