How politically polarized can this country get?
Even more polarized than it is right now, if you’re a student of 19th-century U.S. history.
That period provides insight into the political climate and divide between parties today and what can happen when political conflict is unabated and turns violent.
That’s the subject of a panel discussion Thursday evening, sponsored by the Missouri Humanities Council. The virtual event, “A Nation Divided: How One Decade Can Change Everything,” looks at political polarization through the lens of history.
Jay Sexton, MU history professor, Kinder Endowed chair in Constitutional Democracy and distinguished fellow at Rothermere American Institute at Oxford University, is one of the panelists. He specializes in the political and economic history of the 19th-century U.S. Also on the panel is Silvana R. Siddali, a Saint Louis University history professor who specializes in 19th-century American political and constitutional history.
Sexton talked to the Missourian about what that period in history can teach us about the state of U.S. politics. What we should watch with concern is political violence — the kind the nation saw in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — and whether the contagion is contained or continues to spread. (The following has been edited for clarity and brevity.)
What things come to mind when you compare the 19th century to now in terms of politics?
What I would say to you is first that we should be really attuned to the differences as well as the similarities of different eras, and we also ought to realize that just because we had a civil war in the 19th century doesn’t mean we’re going to have one now.
I would point to two sorts of things that we might bear in mind when we look at the present through the prism of the 19th century. The first thing would be how a process or dynamic of not just polarization but of political radicalization plays out over a long period of time but then sort of reaches a tipping point of some kind. In the 19th century, that’s how politics and indeed cultural life comes to be sorted around whether you’re for slavery or against it.
The second thing is the emergence of political violence as a feature of public life; that’s bloody dangerous. Once political violence begins, becomes more organized and more incorporated into a broader sort of political vision or agenda, it is really hard to stop. I think that that’s a big key point that we need to be thinking of ... about the portents of political violence in the present and how we could understand that the Civil War is really the climax of a cycle of political violence that goes back before the war began.
When you talk about the melding of political views and violence, the first thing that comes to mind is Bleeding Kansas. What happened on Jan. 6 is nowhere near that, but do you think it could be something similar that would get the ball rolling?
Bleeding Kansas starts with the sacking of Lawrence in May of 1856. Do you know how many people died in the original sacking of Lawrence in May of 1856?
No. One?
One. Everybody should know this chain reaction. When the news reaches Washington, Charles Sumner, prominent anti-slavery senator, gives his speech “The Crime Against Kansas.” Two days later is when Preston Brooks canes him, bludgeons him, beats the hell out of him, nearly killing him.
What happens when news of the caning of Sumner reaches back to Kansas, John Brown hears about what happened, and John Brown according to eyewitnesses goes crazy ... and that’s when he does the Pottawatomie massacre that kills five pro-slavery settlers in Kansas. They are pro-slavery, but they’re not guilty of the sacking of Lawrence. They didn’t cane Charles Sumner either, but because of their political position, John Brown kills them, and then you have open warfare in Kansas in the summer of 1856.
By 1861 you have 75 political deaths in the Kansas territory, and you think ‘Oh, that’s not too bad.’ Well, it isn’t too bad in scale, but it is really bad in terms of the dynamic that it introduces into politics where violence becomes like giving a speech or holding a rally. It’s part of the arsenal of politicians, and I’m afraid to say that that seems to be what is being normalized here today.
Does that seem to relate to present day reactions to events like Jan. 6?
The dynamic is similar, and you can say that was the case in the 1850s. I mean, obviously the pro-slavery extremists become more and more emboldened. They react to the caning of Sumner by sending Preston Brooks hundreds of replacement canes so he can do it again.
On the anti-slavery side, John Brown becomes something of a political celebrity figure. Yes, we agree with his positions on slavery today. That’s not my point. My point isn’t to say who’s right or who’s wrong. My point is simply to say that dynamic is very dangerous and corrosive for democracy.
The 1800s had the “partisan press,” which was funded by and wrote in favor of certain political parties. Is there a similarity in that to today’s state of media, and does it play a role in the divide?
The battles of the respective sides actually focus on conduits of information, for instance, the original sacking of Lawrence in May of 1856. Those pro-slavery ruffians go into Lawrence, because there’s the bloody printing press in Lawrence. They’ve got the anti-slavery printing press, and that’s where they’re printing the anti-slavery news and the anti-slavery perspective on what’s happening in Kansas territorial politics.
So, the press is not just part of the escalating polarization, it’s actually a critical objective of either side to shut down. This is where the southern pro-slavery voices are once again even more extreme than the anti-slavery voices in that they had been trying to cocoon themselves from alternative sources of news for many decades. They tried to shut down anti-slavery mail in the U.S. Postal Service because it was a public thing, so you could shut it down. They had a big battle about who was going to be the postmaster general. That was actually a huge controversy in 19th-century politics. Ironically, it was again recently because the postmaster was the one who was going to oversee all those absentee ballots.
Who controls communications and infrastructure really matters.
What are the notable things history has taught us to watch out for in terms of the divide getting worse?
First and foremost, you want to look at political violence, and is the contagion contained somehow or does it continue to metastasize.
I think the second key thing is to look at the Republican Party, how does it recover from this. The parallel of the past there is that southern Democrats were pro-slavery, but they weren’t always for seceding. That was a radical kind of move advocated by those who were not the establishment figures in the Old South.
If you look at secession, it’s not the equivalents of Mitch McConnell today. It wasn’t Jefferson Davis. It wasn’t Alexander Stephens, the future vice president of the Confederacy. Stephens gives a speech about white people and Black people not being equal. The guy is clearly reprehensibly racist and pro-slavery. He’s not for secession. He actually opposes secession. The establishment Democrats try to hold that at bay. The secessionists tend to be younger; they tend to come slightly from the outside. They come from little radicalized communities, above all, South Carolina.
In other words, the secessionists demographically look kind of like the Ted Cruzes or the Josh Hawleys of the world in the sense that they are political upstarts that challenge the party authority. It’s an intra-party dynamic and story. There’s a sort of structural parallel of an old establishment part of the party that is being challenged by a more radical but perhaps even more revolutionary cohort.
The Trump phenomenon was obviously the big moment, but this second impeachment trial was the chance for the establishment Republicans to strike back, and I’m afraid to say only seven did. I see it as a huge missed opportunity for them to reconsolidate their position within the party.
Don’t forget the same thing is happening in the Democratic Party. It’s just that the Democratic establishment has been much shrewder. It has maintained itself, and the centrist establishment continue to hold authority, but they are also old. Joe Biden is a fossil. Nancy Pelosi, (Chuck) Schumer, this is the old generation.
Ten years from now, if what we see is these more radicalized younger generations on both sides — if they ascend to all of the positions of power — the way they’ve learned to operate politically is through bareknuckle cultural warfare. That is a really, really ominous development. I’ve watched that too, so I’m in defense of old people right now.