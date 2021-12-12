While funding and sacrifices might look different for each family, one common theme remains: Youth sports provide benefits to kids’ lives.
Sports provide young people with an opportunity to grow, learn and find themselves, even if they never go on to be the next college icon or the professional athlete whose jersey everyone wants.
“For a lot of these kids, it’s not just about playing the sport,” said Amber Bussey, a youth sports parent. “It’s about the mentorship and the development that comes along with that.”
Bussey reflected on the growth her son has made thanks to his participation with Columbia Supreme basketball league. She recalled how he and some of his teammates were in a hotel lobby eating breakfast one morning before a tournament started. Rather than being loud and rambunctious as teenagers are known for, her son and the others were quiet and polite — so much so that their behavior attracted the attention of some older women.
“The ladies stopped them, and (one) said ‘I just wanted to tell you that you’re super respectful. Like I haven’t seen any respectful young men like you in a very long time,’” Bussey recalled. “I shed some tears over that because it was just amazing to see the growth in them. This is bigger than basketball for all of them.”
For the parents at the Columbia Youth Football League, they see it helping to grow their sons’ self-confidence and work ethic. Pam Dampier feels the financial sacrifice is worth it, especially after seeing how far son Tevarus has come playing football.
“It teaches them how to work hard, it makes them think of what they can do, because a lot of these kids don’t see it in themselves,” Dampier said. “For instance, my son, he’s the youngest on the team because he’s the only sixth grader, and for him to be playing up against guys that’s bigger than him, which he’s not used to, it’s pushing him to want to do better and play better.”
Kobi Ross, a former player for the Columbia Supreme fifth-grade basketball team, sees sports as having a beneficial effect on her life and makes her want to work even harder for both herself and her team.
“If I had a bad game, I was not in shape, I can work on it at home, get that better,” Kobi said. “And when I go back to a tournament, there are going to be fewer mistakes. We’re going to redo it, and then we’re going to keep on going.”
Seventh-grade quarterback Bredun Bursey said football is a daily part of his life and an outlet to express his emotion. According to MU Health Care, youth participation in sports is associated with better performance academically, teaching kids teamwork and problem-solving skills, helping to increase confidence and self-esteem while also giving kids an outlet to release stress.
“If you want to get tough and take your anger out if you got, like, problems at school, the competitive route is a good place,” Bredun said.
Jason Grant and Rob Patterson, who also have sons in CYFL, said they feel that sports help kids stay out of the streets and away from screens. It is in sports and other extracurricular activities where they can see other people who look like them or come from a similar background do the unthinkable, while making a pretty penny.
Day Dreams Foundation founder Joe Bradley finds the diversity within sports to be one of the most beneficial aspects. Sports have become a melting pot, and it’s become a stepping stone of empathy and understanding of others within children.
“That’s the biggest thing, in my opinion, is just letting these kids come out here and have fun and not worry about the hustle and bustle of real life on the streets,” said Patterson. “We sacrifice a lot of the time, but it’s a bonding thing, and it just makes us happy watching these kids play and enjoy themselves.”