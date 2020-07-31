The Regal Cinemas will reopen Aug. 21 with new safety and health procedures.
The procedures are based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and feedback received from employees and customers, according to Regal Movies' website. Greeters will be in the lobby to assist customers with new procedures.
Details about the opening of the Columbia location were not available.
The Regal's website gave this information about specific procedures:
Employees must wear masks all the time and wash their hands at a minimum every 30 to 60 minutes. They will have daily health screenings, including temperature checks where required.
Customers will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. They also must wear masks in the auditoriums if they are not eating or drinking. Employees will monitor auditoriums throughout every performance. People who don’t comply with the rules will be asked to leave but are welcome to return once they are compliant.
To keep social distancing, every other register will be closed. The reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups, while customers are requested to leave two seats distance at theaters where performances are non-reserved.
The capacities of each auditorium will be reduced to 50%. Customers are encouraged to enter their auditorium as soon as possible and leave the theater quickly at the end of their movie.
The cinema also provides new contactless payment options to decrease in-person contacts. Customers can purchase concession items from the app.
Self-service condiment stands and arcade games are closed. Vending machines, water fountains, refills on large drinks and popcorn, and services in locations featuring diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering will be suspended.
Locations with bars will stay open for walk-up service only.
Wall-mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie by using ULV foggers, new electrostatic 'fogger' equipment, which is highly effective in disinfecting materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.
More information about reopening can be found on Regal’s website.