The Renaissance Festival transitions back to normal

Knights with chainmail and red shields in hand directed traffic onto a grass lot as the fairgrounds loomed in the distance.
The Central Missouri Renaissance Festival in Kingdom City drew crowds that were larger than what they encountered in April, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels.
Vendor Portia Bowers said attendance was around a quarter more than the festival in April.
The event happens rain or shine according to the website, which was tested by the day's forecast. The morning was gloomy with a slight chill in the air, which caused the attendees to bundle up a little extra.
Vendors, many of whom spent the last year unsure what the future of Renaissance fairs would look like, were hoping for good attendance.
Chad Piper has been a vendor for the Renaissance Festival for upwards of ten years. He worked with his partner initially to bring axe and knife throwing to Kingdom City, but eventually branched out to do archery by himself.
Prior to 2020, Piper usually spent 18 weekends out of the year bringing his archery gear around, but because of the pandemic, he only spent five weekends out of the year at fairs and festivals.
Sandy Eichmeier, a vendor who specializes in chainmail jewelry, echoed what Piper had said. Eichmeier's significant other has health issues, and so they were both quarantined the entire year and unable to go to any fairs.
Though some people still wore masks and took precautions, the atmosphere was reminiscent of pre-pandemic events.
The Renaissance Festival is prepared far in advance, with casting directors coming to the cast and sitting down to talk about what role the individual wants to be in, Bowers said. Many of the individuals create their characters to be witches, vikings, pirates, knights, the list continues to go on.
Anthony and Crissy Bauman are one of the various vendors that make goods to sell to the public. They specialize in bracelets, beaded jewelry and hats. They both got started making jewelry after their sister, whose specialty was making items from chainmail, started to attend local craft shows and fairs.
One bracelet that Anthony Bauman had made was called a Kumihimo bracelet. "It's very easy to make and they're a lot of fun to make, dress them up and people always like bracelets," he said.
Another vendor, Rusty Spike, started out doing reenactments of the French and Indian War with his son and his nephew, which gradually morphed into creating his current character, a pirate who had been captured by the British and in turn became their navigator.
Underneath his tent, there are tables full of weapons, navigational materials, even smoke bombs.
Behind the tables was a smaller tent, where Spike spent the nights leading up to the Renaissance Festival. He believes in something called 'total immersion', meaning that he only brings what he will need, and he will live off of that.
Although the Central Missouri Renaissance Festival was only two days, they will be putting on their first annual Yule Masquerade Ball in January, which will be hosted in Ashland.