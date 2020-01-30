The School of Missouri Contemporary Ballet will be hosting two events in February: the annual Student Choreography Installation and auditions for "Goldilocks and the Three Bears."
The nonprofit ballet school was founded in 2011 with the goal of offering professionally instructed classes to all students, according to its website.
The annual Student Choreography Installation will feature new work by students in the youth ensemble. The show will also include the Youth America Grand Prix preview, a performance by dancers competing in the largest international ballet competition. The installation will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The admission is a $10 dollar suggested donation.
The studio is holding the "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" audition from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Attendees will have the chance to demonstrate their skills and potentially participate in an original MCB Premier Production on May 29 and 30 at Battle High School. The auditions are for dancers age 3 and up.
