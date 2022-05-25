Two bordering business areas north of downtown Columbia are working to carve out their own distinct brands and identities.
Property owners in the area around Logboat, Walt’s Bike Shop and Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar have dubbed the neighborhood “The Stockyards” in reference to its meatpacking past.
The new development borders the Arcade District, an area established last year geared toward startups and innovation.
Terry Woodruff, founder of Columbia marketing agency Woodruff, said he and other Stockyards business and property owners met several times to brainstorm a name that would pay tribute to the area’s history. They decided on “The Stockyards” after consulting with a local historian, and they have posted black-and-white signs around the area to promote the new name.
Woodruff said the three buildings on the corner of Hinkson Avenue and Fay Street — which now house Logboat, Ozark Mountain and Woodruff — were once involved in processing, packing and selling meat. Stephen Bybee, the historian with whom the group consulted, found maps that dated a stockyard in the area back to 1898 and a photograph depicting one in the 1870s. According to previous Missourian reporting, meatpacking occurred in the area until 2005.
The Stockyards also used to house other industries, such as a brickworks, a shoe factory and a propeller manufacturer.
The Arcade District spawned in 2021 out of advertising agency Division D founder Bobby Campbell’s desire to create a center for innovation and startup companies in Columbia. It includes Division D, Witches & Wizards Arcade, B-Side Records, a concert venue called Sentinel Park and other businesses, mostly along Fay Street.
The neighborhood’s buildings are slathered in slate gray paint and adorned with purple lights and red signs to distinguish them.
Tanner Ott is a co-owner of Alley A Realty, which owns the buildings that house Root Cellar and Ozark Mountain. Ott said the name resonated with the group because the word “stockyard” reflected the area’s many green spaces.
He said naming The Stockyards recognized the already strong connections between the area’s businesses by giving them a unified brand. Logboat Brewing Co. co-owner Andrew Sharp agreed that the group’s intention was to bring the businesses under a united identity.
“It’s to identify this neighborhood and pay homage to what was here before and where we’re trying to go,” Sharp said. “Just being neighborly and improving the area together as a team.”
Party Perfectly owner Samantha Boisclair, who started her business in The Stockyards area recently, said the name would solidify the area as a Columbia staple.
“I’m excited for people to say, ‘Let’s head to the Stockyards’ and that becoming a thing, because when there’s more people in the area, it’s better for everyone and better for all the businesses,” Boisclair said.
Bybee, a member of the Columbia Historic Preservation Commission, said naming a neighborhood after its past teaches people about history and encourages them to protect historic buildings. Several buildings in The Stockyards, including the Wright Brothers Mule Barn and Hamilton-Brown Shoe Factory buildings, are on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s a wonderful tool for historical awareness and historical preservation,” Bybee said.
Woodruff said the city has not yet officially designated the neighborhood’s name, but the group plans to get an official designation with the city and get the new name in city tourism materials.
Tim Teddy, the community development director for the city, said prospective neighborhoods can use the Neighborhood Organization Program to get official designation. The process involves defining the neighborhood’s limits, setting up a neighborhood association and working with the Office of Neighborhood Services. Many recognized Columbia neighborhoods are residential, but some, like The District and The Loop, are mixed-use like The Stockyards.
Other mostly commercial neighborhoods in Columbia do not have official city designation. The North Village Arts District is a nonprofit organization with its own leadership structure. The Arcade District is registered with the state as an LLC.
Campbell owns all of the property in his neighborhood. In addition to the operating businesses, Campbell also owns a number of buildings and lots that he said he will turn into a retail space called House Campbell, a brewery and more.
Campbell said he wanted to “draw a line” between The Stockyards and his Arcade District, whose mission he said goes “beyond entertainment.” However, he said he thinks having both neighborhoods in the area will benefit them both.
“I think it’s great to have people coming together to bring interest down to this area,” Campbell said. “I knew when I came down to this area, there was very little here in the place that I’m developing. I think it’s a win-win for the area in the end.”
John Ott, Tanner Ott’s father and co-owner of Alley A Realty, said The Stockyards has a few development projects underway, including installing new lightposts in the area and getting sidewalks placed to connect The Stockyards to the North Village Arts District and the District. He said the property and business owners recently completed a project to bury the area’s phone and electric lines underground.
Ott said the Stockyards and its projects are all collaborative efforts among the property and business owners. He said Campbell does not work with the Stockyards group but is doing some “neat work” on his own properties.
Woodruff said that he thinks The Stockyards is one of Columbia’s fastest growing areas. He said naming the area recognizes its status as a premier business district.
“It’s becoming a fun, vibrant area with restaurants, bars, marketing firms and bike stores,” Woodruff said. “We’re excited about being able to promote the area and keep it a walkable shopping area that people can come to for food, drink and retail opportunities.”