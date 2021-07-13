The Truman show: Clifton Daniel will play his grandfather in one-man play

In 1948, Harry Truman made a whistle-stop during the presidential campaign for his second term in office.
When a crowd member shouted "Give 'em Hell Harry!" the president responded: "I don't give the hell. I just tell the truth about them, and they think it's hell."
The line became a popular slogan, as well as the name of a Truman-inspired one-man play written in 1975 that later became a film.
This week, Truman’s oldest grandson, Clifton Daniel Jr., will portray his grandfather in the play, which opens Thursday in Jefferson City. It runs through Saturday at Capital City Productions, a theater space on Wicker Lane off Missouri Boulevard.
"It is, in my opinion as a grandchild, a faithful representation of my grandfather," said Daniel, who is the son of Truman's daughter, Margaret, and her husband, Clifton Daniel, a former managing editor of the New York Times.
"It does a good job of picking the high points of his life," Daniel said.
The play by Samuel Gallu covers a set of pivotal incidents in Truman's life. Daniel will portray him as a World War I captain, a young politician fighting the Ku Klux Kan and a president speaking with the ghost of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Truman's antagonists, Joe McCarthy and Douglas MacArthur.
“The first vignette is Grandpa in the Oval Office,” Daniel said, “writing to my mother.”
Daniel spent the first 15 years of his working life as a journalist in Wilmington, North Carolina. He then worked in public relations for the City Colleges of Chicago, the city's community college system, working particularly at the Harry S. Truman College.
Yet, Daniel is no stranger to the stage. Before portraying his grandfather in the one-man play, he performed in North Carolina while he was working as a journalist.
“That was my social life," Daniel said. "Journalist by day, actor by night."
After taking an early retirement from his job in public relations, Daniel began giving lectures about his grandfather and his grandmother, Bess, that later included White House and presidential history.
Lunch in 2016 with a theater colleague from Wilmington birthed the idea of portraying Truman. In the fall of 2017, he said he became the first living descendant of a president to portray one on stage.
After that first performance, Daniel did the show almost a dozen times before the pandemic forced him to stop. His return to the stage Thursday will be the first time he has performed since January 2020.
"I think that's really nice, that the first place that I get to perform the show is back in Missouri," Daniel said.
His grandfather was born in the small southwest Missouri town of Lamar in 1884, moved with his family to Independence in 1890 and then to Kansas City in 1902 to work in the mailroom of The Kansas City Star.
Truman served as a captain with an artillery regiment in World War I, married Bess Wallace in 1919 and opened a men's clothing store with a war buddy in Kansas City. After the store failed, Truman won a judgeship in 1922 and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1934.
In 1944, he was elected vice president on the Democratic ticket. Just 82 days later, Franklin Roosevelt died and Truman became president, serving two terms from 1945 to 1953.
Although unpopular when he left office, Truman's stature began to rise considerably as historians reassessed his legacy.
"Americans began to see Truman as a feisty everyman from 'Middle America' rather than a partisan Washington, D.C., politico," according to Alonzo L. Hamby, a professor history at Ohio University.
"Truman's conduct of American foreign policy deserves special commendation," Hamby has written.
"The president and his advisers recognized that the Soviet Union threatened the political and military balance of power ... Truman responded to the Soviet challenge with a range of political, diplomatic, military and economic initiatives designed to contain Soviet power and to construct an American-led bulwark against Communism."
Rob Crause, founder of Capital City Productions, contacted Daniel about performing in Jefferson City and originally scheduled the dates for November 2020. The pandemic pushed the show dates back to this month.
“I told him that, with President Truman being Missouri’s favorite son and Jefferson City being the state capital, I thought it would be a great place for him to come," Crause said. "He thought so, too."
He called the play an example of "living history."
"You get a real insight in this play into President Truman's personal life and a lot of the major decisions that he made during his presidency," Crause said.
After the stint in Jefferson City, Daniel will perform a series of shows about his grandfather in eight cities before the end of this year.