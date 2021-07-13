The Truman show: Clifton Daniel will play his grandfather in one-man play

If You Go

What: "Give 'em Hell, Harry!"

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Capital City Productions, 719 Wicker Lane, Jefferson City.

Tickets: $34 per person. To purchase tickets go to the Capital City Productions website at https://ccpjc.org/give-em-hell-harry/

Contact information: 573-681-9612 or email info@ccpjc.org.

Details: "Give 'em Hell, Harry!" is a one-man show depicting key moments in the life of President Harry S. Truman. His oldest grandson, Clifton Daniel Jr., portrays the 33rd president.