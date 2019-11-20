The Voluntary Action Center is seeking sponsorship for the 175 families in its annual holiday program this year.
In total, the agency expects the program to serve over 3,500 people in 952 households.
The Voluntary Action Center is a basic needs social service agency that provides service in health, employment, education and housing. Some services it provides outside of the Holiday Program are transportation and rent assistance. It also provides items like food, diapers and cleaning or personal hygiene products to people in need.
The center is looking for individuals, businesses, organizations, groups, schools or families to become sponsors. Volunteers will be responsible for providing holiday food and gifts to a family or an elderly or disabled person. Each sponsor will be given a description of the family they are helping, as well as a list of gift ideas for each family member.
Sponsors have three options for purchasing gifts and food:
Sponsors can purchase the gifts and deliver them to the center's Holiday Distribution Center at Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd. the week after Thanksgiving.
Sponsors can purchase gift certificates or gift cards at local grocery and department stores and bring them to the center before Nov. 27.
Finally, those who want to donate money are advised to spend $50 to $75 on gifts and $15 on food per person.
General donations for the holiday program are also encouraged.
Nick Foster, the agency's executive director, said the event has become more widely known throughout the community. Often it is used as a team-building exercise in workplaces, including the D.A.R.E. Program and the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, he said.
"People in the community want to help others during this time of year," Foster said. "They know there's people struggling in the community."
Volunteers are also needed to help with gift collection and distribution the week of Dec. 9 to 13. Those interested can sign up by calling the center's office at 573-874-2273 or visiting www.vacmo.org.
The Voluntary Action Center is located at 403A Vandiver Dr., Columbia, Missouri 65202.
