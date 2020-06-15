Anne Kegley, a registered nurse at the Missouri Psychiatric Center, has been shopping at The Wardrobe since the early 1980s.
These days, she likes to visit the thrift store with her father, who hunts for history books.
“He and I and my brother love thrift stores," Kegley said. "Either you love them, or you don't. There's no gray area."
Her comment resonates with Kyle Stuesse, who collects vintage clothing from thrift stores.
"I found a ‘93 Ren and Stimpy shirt," Stuesse said. "That was probably my favorite find."
In Columbia, The Wardrobe is known as a thrifter's paradise, a place to find donated clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, baby and children's items, household goods, books, holiday decorations, prom and wedding dresses and much more.
It has also been a generous source of assistance for many in the community.
And this year the non-profit operation, founded in 1970, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Note: In light of coronavirus restrictions, call 573-442-3260 to see if The Wardrobe has reopened.
Founding member, Georgia Morehouse, 86, can remember the "tiny little place" that opened on Jan. 6, 1970, in an old shoe shop. After a move to a second building, The Wardrobe settled into its current location at 715 Park Ave. in 1984. The building now sits on city property, for which the non-profit executive board pays $1 a month.
Within the clean and airy space , are rows of neatly arranged and inventoried items, generally priced from 25 cents to $5. But things didn’t always look this organized, Morehouse said.
"Back in the day, we didn't even put the clothes up according to size," she said with a chuckle.
A decade ago, on The Wardrobe's 40th anniversary, another founder, the late Pauline Marienfeld was quoted as saying, "None of us thought it would last 40 years. All those women, nobody thought we could agree on anything."
Women working together
Hundreds of volunteers, mostly women from churches around town, help collect, organize and sell the items dropped off at the shop.
Women have always led the charge at The Wardrobe. Sometimes, they bring along their husbands, but mostly they relish each other’s company and the work they do.
"I was here, over there, when I got the call from St. Louis, and just collapsed in tears," said Rebecca Smith about the news of her mother's death. In that moment, other volunteers had gathered around to console her.
Smith, a volunteer for 35 years, said she first visited The Wardrobe with her four children and "not a lot of money." Since then, she has forged lifelong connections with women such as Deanna Dikeman, who understands her taste in clothes.
"We kind of know each other's style. And when we're hanging up stuff, we'll say, 'Hey, this would look good on you,'" Dikeman said.
Dikeman, 66, has been volunteering every Monday for more than 20 years. As a freelance photographer, she first came to the store to take photographs for a project and kept coming back.
The store gets all kinds of "wacky stuff," she said, including expensive jewelry that can be sold elsewhere to raise money for the shop.
She remembered a strange garment that arrived and baffled everyone.
"Everybody looked at it. 'What is this thing?' Finally, we realized it was a dog sweater," Dikeman said.
Linda Eckerle, 70, recalls being fascinated by a belly dancer’s belt, bought within minutes of being displayed.
"It's like a new garage sale every week, you know, cause you never know what's gonna be here," Eckerle said.
But what keeps bringing her back as a volunteer are the women she's met from other churches.
"Honestly, they're so sweet, and I enjoy them so much," Eckerle said.
Even Morehouse, who could have retired years ago, continues to volunteer at The Wardrobe on Wednesdays.
"I suppose the testimony to its value is that I'm still working there," she said.
Helping others help themselves
In the last 50 years, The Wardrobe has left an imprint on countless lives while respecting their privacy.
"People really do need clothes, and they'll come in even when it's not the right time," Smith said. "Some of them are desperate. And we help them every time."
Elizabeth Conner told Morehouse about a teenage girl who was looking for a blouse. Once the girl found a perfect fit, she was told she could take it home for free.
"She danced around the store a bit then stuck her head out from behind a post and said, 'Lady, you’re cool,'" Morehouse was told.
On Tuesdays, those with a referral from a social service agency or church may receive free clothing, shoes and household goods. School children can get discounted new shoes through a coupon program.
Just last year, Jessica Burbridge, who works in the Harrisburg school system, witnessed the impact of The Wardrobe’s shoe program. One of her students only had flip flops, and another had duct tape holding one shoe and no sole on the other. Burbridge found them shoes through The Wardrobe's coupons.
She recalled the reaction from one of them:
"As he stood up in them and took a couple of steps, he exclaimed, ‘They are so cushy, I can’t even feel the floor!'" Burbridge shared in an email thanking the volunteers.
Eckerle remembers a young man who lived in a group home and visited The Wardrobe on his birthday with $1 in his pocket.
"He picked out a shirt, and I told him, 'You go ahead and pick out a tie, and I'll pay for it,' because I wanted him to have both of them. And his face just lit up like it was Christmas," Eckerle said.
"Those are the kind of things that make it worth being here," she said.
For those with growing children, The Wardrobe’s selection can help meet changing needs.
"I look for toys, baby items and kid’s books. That’s my main thing," Lisa Bragg, a professor of Italian at MU, said.
A customer since 1988, Gloria Williams used to shop for her children’s clothing until they became adults. Now, she drops by more intermittently for herself and her grandchildren.
"I like to have something that's unique. I don't like something that everybody else is wearing," Williams, an assistant professor at Lincoln University, said.
Hayley Leal, 20, has been visiting for just a year, but said she likes the shopping experience. She’s gathered turtlenecks in every color from the store.
"I know I'm gonna come out with a few cool things," Leal said.
Giving to The Wardrobe
The easiest way to help the store is by donating money. Since items are sold for quite low prices, donations are needed to maintain the facility and keep programs running.
But The Wardrobe also depends on the many people who drop off clothing, books, home goods and supplies.
Whitani Beck recently dropped off four bags of clothing from her sister, who lives in Kansas City and knows about The Wardrobe. Beck said she recognizes the difficulty of running an all-volunteer facility.
"It’s amazing to me that they've been able to keep it going as long they have," she said.
Volunteers continue to support The Wardrobe even when they're gone.
"A lot of times when somebody dies, we get memorials for people who have worked here," said Evette Nissen, the current chair of the board.
Donated clothes also may have belonged to a loved one who passed away. Dikeman said she recognizes it as a sad moment that also helps people cope and move forward. Morehouse, herself, donated her husband’s clothes after he died.
"I bet he had 500 neckties," she said.
Unbeknownst to Morehouse, Smith may have purchased those very ties to repair a 43-year-old quilt, originally made using ties purchased at The Wardrobe.
"Like I say, it just keeps cycling," Smith said with a smile.
