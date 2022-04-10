Monday, April 11
Men’s Golf Tiger Invitational
Missouri Men’s Golf will begin its invitational starting at 11 a.m at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
Mizzouba Tuba and Euphonium Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. in the Sinquefield Music Center, Room 132.
Tuesday, April 12
Join The Bridge in discussing Don’t Look Up, a sci-fi film about two astronomers who must find a way to warn the world about a comet heading straight toward Earth. The discussion will take place at 10 a.m. in Room 220 of Townsend Hall.
Men’s Golf Tiger Invitational
Missouri Men’s Golf will continue its invitational starting at 11 a.m. at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
At this month's virtual Lunch & Learn, the Missouri School of Journalism’s Kathy Kiely will discuss Missouri’s Sunshine Law from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is required, but the program will be recorded and posted on YouTube for future viewing.
Baseball: Missouri vs Western Illinois
The Tigers will take on Western Illinois University for a game at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Wednesday, April 13
The semiweekly sale will be from noon to 3 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library lobby. All proceeds support library services.
Learn how to build a foundation of hope in your children at this event on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. You’ll learn about three definitions of hope and how to assess it. Registration is required.
Thursday, April 14
Learn to better manage your debt and develop a pay-off strategy from noon to 1 p.m. with Sarah Moreau from the Central Bank of Boone County. Registration is required for this Zoom event.
Softball: Missouri vs. Georgia
Georgia will come to Missouri for their first matchup of the weekend at 5 p.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Kentucky
Missouri Baseball will take on the Wildcats for the first game of three at 7 p.m. at home.
Rick Thum, an award-winning and versatile musician, will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room. Registration is recommended since space is limited and masks are required.
Friday, April 15
Tennis: Missouri vs. LSU
Missouri Tennis will take on LSU at home at noon.
Softball: Missouri vs. Georgia
The Tigers will play the Bulldogs for their second game of the weekend at home at noon.
Softball: Columbia College vs Stephens College
Stephens College will compete against Columbia College for a double header at 2 and 4 p.m.
This session of Cooking by the Book will focus on recipes featuring eggs. The event will be on Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required and the program will be recorded.
Baseball: Columbia College vs. William Woods
Columbia College Baseball will face off against William Woods for the first out of three games at 6 p.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Kentucky
The Tigers and the Wildcats will face off again at Taylor Stadium at 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Help welcome the new additions to Four Oaks Farm and snuggle the babies on the farm from 10 to 11 a.m. Animals will include goats, pigs, chicks, ducklings and more! Tickets are required.
The library will have its semiweekly book sale in the lobby from noon to 3 p.m. All proceeds support library services.
Adults and kids are welcome to join this Easter egg hunt at Mid America Harley Davidson from noon to 3 p.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Kentucky
Missouri Baseball and Kentucky will play their final game of the weekend at 1 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Columbia College Baseball vs. William Woods
Columbia College will compete against William Woods in two more games at 1 and 3:30 p.m.
Softball: Missouri vs. Georgia
Missouri Softball will face off against Georgia for the last game of the weekend at home at 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Tennis: Missouri vs. Texas A&M
Texas A&M will travel to Columbia for an 11 a.m. tennis match against the Missouri Tigers.