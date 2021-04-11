Monday, April 12
Kindergarten Readiness
Karen Washer, a consultant with the Center for Excellence in Child Well-being, will be hosting a virtual presentation on how to prepare children for a positive kindergarten experience. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Register for a zoom link.
Commission on Cultural Affairs Meeting
The Commission on Cultural Affairs will be holding a regularly scheduled meeting at 4:15 p.m. at the Daniel Boone City Building at 701 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, April 13
Lunch & Learn: Climate Action & Adaptation Planning
Members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action and Adaptation Planning will be hosting a virtual event to discuss Columbia’s plans for addressing climate change. The event is scheduled to begin at noon. Register for a zoom link here.
Mizzou softball vs. Kansas
Mizzou softball will be hosting a game against Kansas at 4 p.m. at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Mizzou baseball vs. Missouri State
Mizzou baseball will be hosting a game at 6:30 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Human Services Commission Meeting
The Human Services Commission meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Department of Public Health and Human Services, Training Room 1, 1005 W. Worley St.
Wednesday, April 14
Citizens Police Review Board Meeting
The Citizens Police Review board will be meeting at 6 p.m. at the Daniel Boone City Building at 701 E. Broadway.
Thursday, April 15
Hinkson Creek Informational Meeting
The Hinkson Creek Collaborative Adaptive Management is meeting virtually at 4 p.m. Register for a zoom link.
Friday, April 16
Mizzou softball vs. Mississippi State
Mizzou softball will be hosting the game at 6:30 p.m. at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Saturday, April 17
Mizzou softball vs. Mississippi State
Mizzou softball will be hosting the game at 1 p.m. at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Mizzou soccer vs. Kansas
Mizzou soccer will be hosting the game at 7 p.m.
Columbia College men’s lacrosse tournament
Columbia College men’s lacrosse will be hosting a tournament in Columbia on Saturday. The time and place are still to be decided.
Sunday, April 18
Mizzou baseball vs. Georgia
Mizzou baseball will be hosting the game at 1 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.