Monday, April 18
Youth kindness ambassadors from Children’s Grove will read stories to celebrate Kindness Week at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room. This event is for ages 3 to 7 and masks are required.
City Council Meeting
Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers within Daniel Boone City Building.
Tuesday, April 19
Softball: Columbia College vs. William Woods
Columbia College will have a double-header against William Woods at home at 2 and 4 p.m.
Baseball: Columbia College vs. Central Methodist
The Cougars will take on Central Methodist at home at 6 p.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Missouri State
Missouri State will travel to Columbia for a game at Taylor Stadium at. 6 p.m.
Carlos Nieto, a former layout artist for “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill,” will teach you how to draw your favorite anime characters in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room at 6:30 p.m. No experience or supplies are necessary. Masks are required.
Wednesday, April 20
Bring a current resume and dress for success for this job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room. Masks are requested.
Softball: Missouri vs. St Louis
MU will take on St. Louis University at 4 p.m. at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Visit the library booth at Showcase CoMo to learn about local businesses in Columbia at the Holiday Inn Executive Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
This event will have free activities that celebrate local food from 4 to 6 p.m. Along with local food, there will be a gardening demonstrations, arts and crafts, a soil tunnel adventure and more. This food fair will be in the MRCC parking lot.
In this presentation, Kate Greene will discuss how those who identify as queer can further advance science and exploration. This event will begin at 4 p.m. in Jesse Wrench Auditorium at the Memorial Student Union.
Listen to stories from community members that may reshape how you think about inclusion and intersectionality. This event is in-person and on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. in 220 Townsend Hall. Registration is required.
Learn about budgeting strategies to simplify your life. Sarah Moreau, ProsperU director for Central Bank of Boone County, will host this event from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room. Masks are required.
Friday, April 22
Softball: Stephens College vs. Hannibal-LaGrange University
Stephens College will have a double-header against Hannibal-LaGrange at home with the first game at 2 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m.
Softball: Columbia College vs. Missouri Baptist University
The Cougars will have two games against Missouri Baptist at home at 2 and 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Minh Lê, the author of several picture books including "Lift", "Drawn Together" and "Green Lantern: Legacy," will speak at 10 a.m. in the Friends Room at the Columbia Public Library. Masks are required.
Softball: Stephens College vs. Missouri Baptist University
Missouri Baptist will challenge Stephens College to a double-header at 2 and 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
Columbia Area Earth Day Festival
The Earth Day Festival is back this year to celebrate the earth with over 200 vendor booths and live entertainment. The festival will be from noon to 7 p.m. at Peace Park.
From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., people acting as “Human Books” will share their experiences with adversities like race, gender identity, disabilities and more at the Columbia Public Library Friends Room and Conference Rooms A & B. Masks are required.