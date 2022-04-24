Monday, April 25

Saxophone Studio Recital

Saxophonists will perform their works for the public from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Whitmore Recital Hall in the Fine Arts building. This event is free, no registration is required. 

Columbia Jazz Orchestra

Join Columbia Jazz Orchestra for their monthly show at Broadway Brewery from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Silent Book Club 

There is no required reading for the most casual book club in town. This event includes conversations with other book lovers and an hour of silent reading. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Quiet Reading Room. Masks are required.

The Power of Positive Parenting Workshop

Come to this workshop and learn how curb the chaos through parenting with intention and purpose. It will be held in the Friends Room at Columbia Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Goin' Courtin'

Learn how to go on a search for your family history at this event at 1 p.m in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room. This presentation will show what types of documents to look for when searching for family history. 

Understanding Your Credit

Sarah Moreau, assistant vice president for Central Bank of Boone County, will present important information regarding credit score from 7 to 8 p.m. in Columbia Public Library Friends Room.

Thursday, April 28

Marty the Magician: Dive into Reading

Marty the Magician will perform at Stephens Lake Park at 6:00 p.m. Bring a blanket or comfy chair and prepare for an ocean-themed show! Concessions will be available, but carry-in food and drinks are also allowed.

Baseball: Columbia College vs. Central Baptist.

Central Baptist will travel to Columbia College for a game at 6 p.m. 

Friday, April 29

The Human Library: Unjudge Someone 

Columbia Public Library will host the international Human Library organization in their presentation that challenges social issues regarding race, gender, disability and health. This event will be from from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Friends Room and Conference Rooms A and B. Registration and masks are required.

Baseball: Columbia College vs. Central Baptist

Central Baptist will challenge Columbia College to a double-header at noon and 2:30 p.m. 

Saturday, April 30

Molly Mile’s Run

Join this annual 5K, 10K or virtual walk/run to benefit the Chapter of Concerns for Police Survivors. Packet pick-up will be from 6:30 to 8 a.m., with events starting at 7:35 a.m. Registration is required. 

Baseball: Missouri vs. Mississippi State

Missouri baseball takes on Mississippi State for the second of the three-game series at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.

Softball: Missouri vs Texas A&M

The Tigers will take on Texas A&M in the second of the three-game series at 4:00 p.m.  

Sunday, May 1

Goat Yoga

Join this unique combined yoga and animal therapy experience from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Goat Yoga of MO. Registration is required. 

Baseball: Missouri vs. Mississippi State

The Tigers will face off against Mississippi State again at 2 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.

Softball: Missouri vs. Texas A&M

Missouri will play Texas A&M once more at 1 p.m. at home.

 

 

