Monday, April 25
Saxophonists will perform their works for the public from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Whitmore Recital Hall in the Fine Arts building. This event is free, no registration is required.
Join Columbia Jazz Orchestra for their monthly show at Broadway Brewery from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
There is no required reading for the most casual book club in town. This event includes conversations with other book lovers and an hour of silent reading. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Quiet Reading Room. Masks are required.
Come to this workshop and learn how curb the chaos through parenting with intention and purpose. It will be held in the Friends Room at Columbia Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Learn how to go on a search for your family history at this event at 1 p.m in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room. This presentation will show what types of documents to look for when searching for family history.
Sarah Moreau, assistant vice president for Central Bank of Boone County, will present important information regarding credit score from 7 to 8 p.m. in Columbia Public Library Friends Room.
Thursday, April 28
Marty the Magician will perform at Stephens Lake Park at 6:00 p.m. Bring a blanket or comfy chair and prepare for an ocean-themed show! Concessions will be available, but carry-in food and drinks are also allowed.
Baseball: Columbia College vs. Central Baptist.
Central Baptist will travel to Columbia College for a game at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Columbia Public Library will host the international Human Library organization in their presentation that challenges social issues regarding race, gender, disability and health. This event will be from from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Friends Room and Conference Rooms A and B. Registration and masks are required.
Baseball: Columbia College vs. Central Baptist
Central Baptist will challenge Columbia College to a double-header at noon and 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Join this annual 5K, 10K or virtual walk/run to benefit the Chapter of Concerns for Police Survivors. Packet pick-up will be from 6:30 to 8 a.m., with events starting at 7:35 a.m. Registration is required.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Mississippi State
Missouri baseball takes on Mississippi State for the second of the three-game series at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Softball: Missouri vs Texas A&M
The Tigers will take on Texas A&M in the second of the three-game series at 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Join this unique combined yoga and animal therapy experience from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Goat Yoga of MO. Registration is required.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Mississippi State
The Tigers will face off against Mississippi State again at 2 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Softball: Missouri vs. Texas A&M
Missouri will play Texas A&M once more at 1 p.m. at home.