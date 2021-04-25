Monday, April 26

Convention and Visitors Advisory Board Meeting

The meeting will begin at noon in the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road.

Columbia Vision Commission Meeting

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.

Tuesday, April 27

Climate and Environment Commission Meeting

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 701 E. Broadway.

Virtual Open Mic Poetry Reading

The Daniel Boone Regional Library is hosting a virtual open mic poetry session at 7 p.m. To attend, register for a Zoom link on the library’s site. If you are interested in reading your poetry, you can fill out a Google Form, also available through the library’s website, to participate.

Wednesday, April 28

Airport Advisory Board Meeting

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.

Downtown Columbia Leadership Council Meeting

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.

Interview Breakthrough with Ashley Watkins

Ashley Watkins is hosting a virtual job interview workshop at 4 p.m. Register using the online form, which can be found at Daniel Boone Regional Library’s website, for a link to attend the virtual event. The workshop will be recorded and added to the Brainfuse JobNow website for later viewing.

Integrated Electric Resource and Master Plan Task Force Meeting

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.

Thursday, April 29

Hinkson Creek Informational Meeting

The virtual meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and will focus on a science strategy discussion by the science team. Anyone interested in attending can register online.

Friday, April 30

Missouri softball vs. Florida

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Columbia.

Saturday, May 1

MLB Jr. Home Run Derby/ Pitch, Hit and Run

Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting an official MLB Home Run Derby for kids aged 14 and under. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at American Legion Park, 3675 Legion Lane.

Missouri softball vs. Florida

The game will begin at 4 p.m. in Columbia.

Sunday, May 2

Missouri softball vs. Florida

The game will begin at 11 a.m. in Columbia.

