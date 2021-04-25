Monday, April 26
Convention and Visitors Advisory Board Meeting
The meeting will begin at noon in the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road.
Columbia Vision Commission Meeting
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, April 27
Climate and Environment Commission Meeting
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 701 E. Broadway.
Virtual Open Mic Poetry Reading
The Daniel Boone Regional Library is hosting a virtual open mic poetry session at 7 p.m. To attend, register for a Zoom link on the library’s site. If you are interested in reading your poetry, you can fill out a Google Form, also available through the library’s website, to participate.
Wednesday, April 28
Airport Advisory Board Meeting
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Downtown Columbia Leadership Council Meeting
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Interview Breakthrough with Ashley Watkins
Ashley Watkins is hosting a virtual job interview workshop at 4 p.m. Register using the online form, which can be found at Daniel Boone Regional Library’s website, for a link to attend the virtual event. The workshop will be recorded and added to the Brainfuse JobNow website for later viewing.
Integrated Electric Resource and Master Plan Task Force Meeting
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Conference Room 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Thursday, April 29
Hinkson Creek Informational Meeting
The virtual meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and will focus on a science strategy discussion by the science team. Anyone interested in attending can register online.
Friday, April 30
Missouri softball vs. Florida
The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Columbia.
Saturday, May 1
MLB Jr. Home Run Derby/ Pitch, Hit and Run
Columbia Parks and Recreation is hosting an official MLB Home Run Derby for kids aged 14 and under. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at American Legion Park, 3675 Legion Lane.
Missouri softball vs. Florida
The game will begin at 4 p.m. in Columbia.
Sunday, May 2
Missouri softball vs. Florida
The game will begin at 11 a.m. in Columbia.