Monday, April 4
The Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Daniel Boone City Building.
Tuesday, April 5
Election Day
Polls for the municipal election open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Take a look at the Missourian Voters Guide to learn about the candidates and issues.
Missouri Softball vs Kansas City
Missouri will host Kansas City at 5 p.m.
Columbia College Baseball vs. Baptist Bible
The Cougars will play a double-header against Baptist Bible at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at home.
Wednesday, April 6
Missouri Baseball vs. Kansas
Kansas travels to Missouri to play at 7 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
First Wednesday Book Sale - Biographies
First Wednesday book sales offer some of the best texts. All proceeds go to support library services. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. This event will be from noon to 3 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room.
Thursday, April 7
James "Jim" Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will discuss the U.S. economic outlook in a presentation to mid-Missouri business leaders and the community. The presentation begins at 8 a.m. in Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union. Registration is required.
Join a virtual discussion of “Fox and I” by Catherine Raven from noon to 1 p.m. This book is a memoir about friendship between one woman and a fox. Registration is required for this event.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Columbia Public Library, attend a trivia night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Gather your friends, make a team and register as a group or individually. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams! If joining over Zoom, registration is required. This event will also be held in person in the Friends Room. Masks are required.
Friday, April 8
Is Your Child on Track?
Boone County Early Childhood Coalition will be assisting in free screenings to assess the social and emotional well-being of your child from 10 a.m. to noon in the Children’s Program Room at the Columbia Public Library. Ages 2 months to 5 years are welcome. Masks are required.
Saturday, April 9
The Missouri Prairie Foundation is hosting a native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MU Bradford Research Center.
The Easter Bunny is making a stop at Pierpont General Store. Easter Bunny visits and other kid activities will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Friends of the Columbia Public Library Children’s Book Sale
Browse rows of gently-used children’s books and other materials between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the Friends Room and Conference Rooms A&B. Hardback books will be available for 50 cents and paperbacks for 25 cents.
Lizzie & Rocco's will host an Easter egg hunt for dogs at its Green Meadows store. The hunt starts at 1 p.m. Dogs must be on a leash with one dog per human. Each dog entry is $10.