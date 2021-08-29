There will be a COVID-19 vaccination event at the MU Student Health Center, 1020 Hitt St. Vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Students can call the Student Health Center at 573-882-7481 to schedule an appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 31 Farmers MarketThe Columbia Farmers Market, 1769 W Ash St., is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The market also hosts kids activities. Tuesday’s activity will be “compost exploration.”
Wednesday, Sept. 1 Food Trucks in the ParkThere will be food trucks serving customers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephens Lake Park, Cosmo-Bethel Park and Cosmo Park. Participating trucks will be announced closer to the event date.
Friends of Columbia Public Library Book SaleThe Friends of Columbia Public Library are selling used books from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Friends Room at Columbia Public Library, 100 W Broadway. All proceeds support the library’s services.
Crisis in Afghanistan: A Discussion with MU ExpertsMU’s Office of International Programs is hosting a panel discussion about the recent events in Afghanistan. The online panel will be moderated by Mary Stegmaier, vice provost for International Programs, and will feature experts from the MU community. Advance registration is required.
Thursday, Sept. 2 One Read Discussion
Andrea Heiss, a professor at the MU School of Journalism, will lead a virtual discussion of this year’s One Read selection “Furious Hours” by Casey Cep. Register in advance to receive a Zoom link.
Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater ConcertThe Darkroom Records Teen Band Showcase, featuring teen musicians and bands from Columbia Public Schools, will take place starting at 7 p.m. at the Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater. Organizers recommend attendees bring a blanket or low lawn chair. Concessions are available, but outside food and drinks are also allowed.
MU Soccer vs. MiamiThe Missouri women’s soccer squad will take on the visiting Miami Hurricanes at 6 p.m. from Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. The game will also be streamed on ESPN’s SEC Network+ service.
Farmers MarketThe Columbia Farmers Market, located at 1769 W Ash St., is open on Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. The market also hosts kids activities. Thursday’s activity will be “pollinators.”
“You Don’t Say” Live! — The Black Experience in ColumbiaA continuation of the 2020 “You Don’t Say” series, focused on the Black experience in Columbia. The event will be held at the State Historical Society of Missouri, 605 Elm St., and is hosted by KBIA, the Sharp End Heritage Committee and the City of Columbia’s CoMo200 Committee.
Science Night: A Discussion on Weather and Climate TopicsJefferson Farm and Garden are hosting a discussion about weather and climate, featuring the MU atmospheric science department. Highlights will include a weather balloon launch, a roundtable discussion and the ability to tour the Weather Ambulance. The event will be located at 4800 E New Haven Road and will run from 5 to 8 p.m.
Columbia Water & Light will present information about Phase 1 of the McBaine Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in Conference Rooms 1A and 1B at City Hall.
Friday, Sept. 3 DRAX RecitalDRAX, an ensemble in residence at the MU School of Music, will be performing in Room 132 of the Sinquefield Music Center. The ensemble features Megan Arns on percussion and Leo Saguiguit on saxophone. The recital will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 Missouri Tigers Football vs. Central MichiganThe Missouri Tigers will open their 2021 campaign against Central Michigan at home. The game kicks off at 3 p.m.
Farmers MarketThe Columbia Farmers Market, 1769 W Ash St., is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The market also hosts kids activities. Saturday’s activity will be “plant life cycle.”