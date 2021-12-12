Monday, Dec. 13
Interested parties meeting regarding Audubon Drive and Shepard Boulevard
The City of Columbia Public Works department has scheduled an informal open house informational meeting concerning a traffic calming project at Audubon Drive and Shepard Boulevard. Residents will be able to view proposals and ask questions to Public Works staff. This meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. at City Hall in Conference Room 1A.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Join Daniel Boone Regional Library for a virtual presentation by MU professor Jeanne Mihail about her analysis of publicly available data from Boone County Jail and what patterns it reveals. The presentation will be from 12-1 p.m. on Zoom. Register on the library’s website for a link.
The Missouri 2021 Bicentennial Commission and the State Historical Society of Missouri will present a reception and concert by the Columbia Chamber Choir to commemorate 200 years of arts and culture in Missouri. The event begins with a reception that will feature information about the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt Final Tour and other Missouri art projects. Then, the Columbia Chamber Choir will perform music by Missouri performers. The reception begins at 4 p.m., and the concert begins at 6 p.m. at the Center for Missouri Studies.
Participants in the Central Columbia Holiday Lights Contest are invited to the Annual Central Columbia Holiday Party. There will be snacks, refreshments and prizes for the best decorations. The contest ends with judging on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. The party will be at Armory Sports Center on Dec. 14 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
The Friends of the Columbia Public Library will host their regular book sale on Wednesday and Saturday. December’s themes include art, cookbooks and Missouri connections. Holiday music will also be available on CD. The sale will be from 12-3 p.m. in the library’s Friends Room.
Thursday, Dec. 16
EquipmentShare will host a holiday light display featuring treats, gifts and appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The light show runs from 6-9 p.m. at EquipmentShare.
Friday, Dec. 17
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will stop in the Columbia Public Library’s south parking lot for a blood drive. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weight at least 110 lbs. and bring a photo ID.
The Kay Brothers Christmas at the Blue Note
The Blue Note presents The Kay Brothers and The Burney Sisters at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $20 and can be bought online or Friday morning starting at 10 a.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Friends of the Columbia Public Library Book Sale
Sunday, Dec. 19
See and learn about snakes, lizards, birds and more at the Show Me Reptile & Exotics show. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Columbia Knights of Columbus Hall. Tickets cost $7-$20.
Staff and animals from Second Chance will be at Mid America Harley Davidson from 12-3 p.m. to help find new homes for the rescue group’s furry friends.