Monday, Dec. 20
Columbia City Council to make announcement regarding city manager search
A community briefing will be held at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Members of the public and the media are invited, and the briefing will also be live streamed. More information and a link to the live stream is available on the city of Columbia website.
City Council Meeting
The City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall as well as on the livestream. This meeting and other archived broadcasts can be found here.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony
The Salvation Army of Columbia will host a ceremony of remembrance for people who have died while experiencing homelessness from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be short comments by various leaders of the homeless services community and a candlelight vigil to follow. An agenda for the ceremony and list of speakers can be found on the Salvation Army’s Facebook event.
Happy Hour BINGO
DogMaster Distillery has BINGO night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be five rounds of BINGO, and there is no cost to participate.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Christmas with the Big Bang Brass Quintet
Broadway Brewery is hosting the Big Bang Brass Quartet and its classic Christmas tunes just in time for the holiday from 6 to 8 p.m. The show is free and all ages are welcome. More information can be found on the Facebook event.
Friday, Dec. 24
Library is Closed
All library locations and curbside pick up will be unavailable through Saturday. The Columbia location will reopen on Sunday.
Boone County Offices Closed
In observance of Christmas, all Boone County offices will be closed. A complete list of other closures can be found on the Boone County Government website.
City of Columbia offices closed; some services available
The city of Columbia offices will be closed in observance of Christmas. Trash pickup will be held Monday to Friday. GoComo buses will operate Christmas Eve. The Activity and Recreation Center will close at 3 p.m.
Christmas Eve at Dive Bar
Country singer Meredith Shaw will be performing at Dive Bar from 8 to 11p.m. There is no cover charge for the show and more information can be found on the Facebook event.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Merry Christmas from the Missourian!
Sunday, Dec. 26
Sensory Hours and Cats
Papa's Cat Café hosts a sensory hour with the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders from 10 to 11 a.m. Sensory hour provides a calmer setting with limited stimuli during some cat therapy. More information on the event can be found on the Papa’s Cat Cafe events list.