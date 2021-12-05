MU Mental Health Resource Fair
The Mental Health Resource Fair, located at the MU Student Center, is a one-stop shop for all things related to mental health. This is an opportunity for students to learn about the services that MU has to offer and how to take care of your mental health while you’re on campus.
“We Come Together: A Holiday Cabaret”
The holiday season is just around the corner, and the “Blind Boone Piano Concert Series” is beyond excited to warmly and safely celebrate together. Join them at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Boone County History & Culture Center’s Montminy Gallery as they team up with the talented and amazing folks at Columbia Entertainment Company for “We Come Together: A Holiday Cabaret.”
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Interested Parties Meeting
The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility is hosting an additional meeting regarding the proposed recycling drop-off center at the intersection of Oakland Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. At the meeting, residents will be able to view the plans and ask a city staff member questions. If you can’t attend but want to know more, a comment form can be filled out and emailed to Waste-Mgmt@CoMo.gov.
Men’s Basketball: Missouri vs. Eastern Illinois
The Tigers take on the Panthers at 7 p.m. on SEC Network Plus. Live audio can be found on the Mizzou Network Video Zone, and live game stats will be available online.
Author Talk: Historic Movie Theaters of Columbia
Dianna Borsi O’Brien discusses her newly published book, “Historic Movie Theaters of Columbia, Missouri,” from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signing. This is an in-person event with limited seating; masks are required. Registration can be found on the library’s website.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Junior Brown at Rose Music Hall
Guitarist Junior Brown will be performing at Rose Music Hall. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the show. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Two-Bit Steve is the opening act for Brown. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. Warped & Faded film series: The Bird with the Crystal Plumage
The Wednesday and Saturday series at Ragtag Cinema celebrates the brooding side of film from the minds of Wes Craven, John Carpenter and Italian auteurs Giolio Paradisi and Dario Argento. Each week through Dec. 18, a different cult-classic flick from the 1970s and ’80s hits the screen. “The Bird with the Crystal Plumage” is featured all day at $10, $8 for seniors and $6 for members.
Thursday, Dec. 9
An Evening With Hiroya Tsukamoto on Guitar
Guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto will be playing a virtual concert fusing folk, jazz and world music from 7 to 8 p.m. Register for the Zoom link on the library’s website. More information on Hiroya Tsukamoto’s life and music can be found on his website. A recording of the performance will also be available on the Daniel Boone Regional Library Youtube page until Jan. 3.
Downtown Drag Stars at Pressed with Lindsay Bryant
Pressed is hosting Lindsay Bryant and Friends, with guest appearances from Avery C. Lauren, Venus O’Hara, Shelbie Reightback and Amanda Lay for a 21-and-up show from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Ugly holiday sweaters are encouraged as there will be a contest at the end of the show. Tickets can be purchased online for $10.
Friday, Dec. 10
Arkansauce at Rose Music
Doors open for Arkansauce at 8 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required for entry.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Warped & Faded film series: “The Bird with the Crystal Plumage”
Sunday, Dec. 12
Women’s Basketball: Missouri vs. Alabama A&M
The Tigers take on the Lady Bulldogs at Mizzou Arena at 2 p.m. The game will also be available to stream on SEC Network Plus.