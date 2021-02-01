Lane restrictions as well as road and sidewalk closures will be in effect Monday through Friday in the following four locations as small cell wireless facilities are installed:
- Lane restriction of southbound Circus Avenue between Rogers and Lyons streets and the sidewalk on the west side of the street.
- Lane restriction of the southbound lane of John Garry Drive between Southampton and East North Cedar Lake drives and the sidewalk on the west side of the street.
- Lane closure of the eastbound lane of Patsy Lane between Spencer Avenue and Clinkscales Road.
- Lane restriction on the southbound lane of Pershing Road between Hunt Court and West Worley Street.
Monday, Feb. 1
City Council meeting
The City Council will vote on a pedestrian crossing at Broadway and Fourth Street as well as a request to rezone land at Northridge and Wayside drives to accommodate a cottage development.
”The Snow Queen” radio theater
The Daniel Boone Regional Library will perform Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale “The Snow Queen,” live via Zoom at 7 p.m. Register online for access.
Tax preparation help
In-person appointments will be available for free tax preparation help at Daniel Boone Regional Library. Call 200-6615 to set up an appointment.
Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Commission on Human Rights meeting
The Commission on Human Rights will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Daniel Boone City Building Council Chambers at 701 E. Broadway.
Missouri men’s basketball vs. Kentucky
The Tigers will host the Wildcats in a Southeastern Conference matchup at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Food Trucks in the Park
Food trucks will be open at 5 p.m. in Cosmo-Bethel Park for the monthly event. A maximum of 100 persons will be allowed at a time, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Board of Realtors candidate forum
The virtual Board of Realtors candidate forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. with city council candidates, followed by School Board candidates at 7:15 p.m. The livestream will be available on Facebook.
Thursday, Feb. 4.
MU Faculty Council meeting
The MU Faculty Council will meet at 3:30 p.m.
Missouri women’s basketball vs. Arkansas
The Tigers will host the Razorbacks at 7 p.m. in an SEC matchup. Tickets can be requested online.
Friday, Feb. 5.
Fantasy trivia night
The Daniel Boone Regional Library will host a trivia night focused on popular fantasy book series such as “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “Harry Potter,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Register for a Zoom link online.
Missouri Men’s Basketball vs. Alabama
The Tigers will host the Crimson Tide in a SEC matchup at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online.