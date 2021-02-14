Monday, Feb. 15
City Council regular meeting
The Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers on 701 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
COVID-19 & Us — Past, Present and Future Speculation
Mark Wakefield, associate chief medical officer at MU Health Care, will speak to the Missouri Retired Teachers Association at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Contact Gale “Hap” Hairston at hap.hairston@gmail.com for more information.
Pictures of the Year
Judging of the Pictures of the Year competition will begin Tuesday and continue through March 7. Visit poy.org for more information.
Commission on Cultural Affairs Standing Committee on Public Art meeting
The commission will meet at 1 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers on 701 E. Broadway.
Growth Impact Study Working Group meeting
The group will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers on 701 E. Broadway.
Integrated Electric Resource and Master Plan Task Force meeting
The task force will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers on 701 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Tree Board meeting
The board will meet at 5 p.m. in the conference room at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Planning and Zoning Commission meeting
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers on 701 E. Broadway.
Columbia College women’s basketball vs. Williams Baptist College
The Columbia College Cougars will host the Eagles at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19 Missouri Volleyball vs. GeorgiaThe Tigers will host the Bulldogs in a Southeastern Conference matchup 6 p.m. Friday, and they will face off once again 6 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Stonegrinder 7K Trail Run
The race, which will take runners across diverse natural terrain, will start at 9 a.m. in Capen Park. Registration is $35 per participant, and there will be a maximum of 150 runners. Register by calling 874-7460 or 874-7700, or by visiting this website.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Missouri women’s basketball vs. Florida
The Tigers will host the Gators in a SEC matchup at 1 p.m. at the Mizzou Arena.
Missouri River Relief Wild & Scenic Film Festival 2021
The annual fundraiser for Missouri River Relief is being moved to a virtual platform this year. The lobby will open at 6:30 p.m., and the films will be shown at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.