Monday, Feb. 22
Pictures of the Year
Judging of the Pictures of the Year competition continues through March 7. Visit poy.org for more information.
Malcolm X Day: The Black Family
Ilyasah Shabazz, author of Growing Up X: A Memoir by the Daughter of Malcolm X, will deliver a keynote virtually at 6 p.m. Register for the event.
Virtual forum for Columbia School Board candidates
School board candidates will discuss issues related to the school system and the environment, climate change, renewable energy and sustainability. The forum will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Register for a Zoom link.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
The Bridge: February Book Discussion
The Bridge will discuss Ilyasah Shabazz's book, Growing Up X: A Memoir by the Daughter of Malcolm X, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. View more information.
Climate and Environment Commission Meeting
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers.
The State of the State - Missouri writers on Missouri
Samuel Cohen, MU associate professor of English, will discuss how the course of national history has marked Missouri and shaped the work of its writers. This event is co-hosted by the Daniel Boone Regional Library and the Missouri Humanities Council and will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Register online.
Missouri men's basketball vs. Ole Miss
Missouri will play Ole Miss at 8 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Food Drive for Buddy Pack Program
The Assistance League of Mid-Missouri will collect food and monetary donations to support the Buddy Pack Program at The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. Donations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 24–27 outside Upscale Resale at 1729 W. Broadway.
Tom Bass, Missouri Horseman
Christal Bruner, executive director of the Mexico-Audrain County Library District, will share her research about Tom Bass, a formerly enslaved man who settled in Mexico, Missouri, and became a rider and trainer of show horses. The event will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Register online.
COVID Vaccine Panel
Public health experts from the Boone County Health Department, MU Health Care, and MU will answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The forum will be held online from 5 to 6 p.m.
COVID Vaccines and the Black Community
A panel of Black doctors and nurses will address concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine for the Black community. The panel will be online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You can also call in at 929-205-6099.
Journalism Beyond Objectivity
Lewis Raven Wallace, an independent journalist, and Carla Murphy, a social justice journalist and editorial consultant, will give a presentation based on their book and podcast, and share models for rigorous and values-based journalism. The event will be held online from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register in advance.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Historic Images of Black Families
Joan Stack, art curator for the State Historical Society of Missouri, will offer a virtual tour of Historic Images of Black Families for the Ellis Library exhibition.The event will be from 1 to 2 p.m. online. Registration is required.
Virtual forum for City Council candidates
City Council candidates will discuss issues related to the school system and the environment, climate change, renewable energy and sustainability. The forum will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Register for a Zoom link.
Missouri women's basketball vs. Tennessee
Missouri will face No. 21 at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
Friday, Feb. 26
African-American Business and Community Development in St. Louis, 1765 to the Present
Miller W. Boyd III will discuss the evolution of black business and community development in St. Louis from 1765 until the present. The event will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Register to join online.
Missouri gymnastics vs. Georgia
Missouri's gymnastics team will compete against Georgia at 7 p.m. at the Hearnes Center.
Saturday, Feb. 17
Teaching #blackboylit
Kim Parker and Aeriale Johnson will discuss the project, #blackboylit, and the pieces of literature used to show the humanity of Black males. The event will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Register online.
Missouri men's basketball vs. Texas A&M
The Missouri men will play Texas A&M at 5 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Black History & Culture Trivia Night
Cyndi Frisby will emcee this year's Black History & Culture Trivia online. Check in starts at 6:45 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by University of Missouri Libraries, MU Department of Black Studies, Daniel Boone Regional Library and Columbia Honda. Register online.