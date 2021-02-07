Road work
Lane restrictions will be in effect Monday through Friday in the following areas while small cell wireless facilities are installed:
- Lane restriction of the westbound lane on Park Avenue between Providence Road and Trinity Place.
- Lane restriction in the westbound lane of Corporate Lake Drive between Providence Outer Road and Commercial Drive.
- Lane restriction of the northbound lane of Noble Court between East Worley Street and North Garth Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 8
Commission on Cultural Affairs Meeting
The City of Columbia Commission on Cultural Affairs will be holding a meeting at 4:15 p.m.
Women's Fitness Walk
The Women's Fitness Walk will be held at Forum Nature Area at 5 p.m.
Columbia College Women's Basketball
Columbia College's women's basketball team will play at 5:30 p.m. William Woods' Anderson Arena.
Newman Night at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri
The St. Thomas Moore Newman Center will be volunteering at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri at 5:30 p.m.
Columbia School Board Meeting
Columbia Public Schools is hosting a School Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. A COVID-19 update is included on the agenda.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
American Artists Since the Vote Exhibit, Museum of Art and Archaeology
The MU Museum of Art and Archaeology will open its newest exhibit celebrating American women artists on the centenary of the 19th amendment. The exhibit opens at 9 a.m.
Virtual Job Fair
The Central Workforce Development Board, the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, and the Office of Workforce Development are partnering up to host a virtual job fair. The event will begin Tuesday and continue through 2021. For more information, candidates can visit cwdregion.com/virtualjobfair.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
NextGen Precision Health Discovery Series
NextGen Precision Health Executive Director Richard J. Barohn will discuss the UM System's plans for delivering new precision health technologies and therapies in a virtual seminar at 12 p.m. You can register to attend the Zoom event here.
Community briefing on COVID-19
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, other public officials and representatives from area health care organizations will speak about the current COVID-19 status in Columbia, the vaccine rollout and the next health order for Columbia and Boone County. The briefing will be livestreamed at 3 p.m.
Stephen's College Women's Basketball vs. Harris-Stowe
Stephen's College women's basketball team will face Harris-Stowe State University at 5:30 p.m. It will be streamed live.
Mizzou Men's Basketball
Mizzou men's basketball team will play at Ole Miss at 8 p.m. It will air on the SEC Network.
Citizens Police Review Board Meeting
Columbia City Council will hold a work session with the Citizens Police Review Board at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Virtual screening of "Where the Run Roads Out"
As part of the African Film Series and in celebration of Black History Month, MU's African Interdisciplinary Studies Hub will screen "Where the Run Roads Out" at 6 p.m. Register online for a Zoom link.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Carter Center Black History Month Events
A celebration of Black history will begin at the Carter Center at 10 a.m. Learn more and register for the Zoom link here.
Missouri men's basketball vs. Arkansas
The Missouri men's basketball team will face Arkansas in the annual Rally for Rhyan game at 3 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.