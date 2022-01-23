Monday, Jan. 24
MU will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with “Spoken Word: Facing the Challenges of Tomorrow.” The virtual event will begin at 7 p.m., and the Zoom link will be available Monday.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Join the Missouri Debate Union for a Q&A with Missouri Senate Candidate Scott Sifton. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. in Wrench Auditorium at Memorial Student Union.
Men’s Basketball: Missouri vs. Auburn
Missouri takes on Auburn at 7:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. The game is also available on SEC Network+.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Learn the basics of still-life drawing in the first session of a two-part series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Friends Room of the Columbia Public Library.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Benjamin Moore will be discussing his recently published book, The Names of John Gergen, Immigrant Identities in Early Twentieth-Century St. Louis, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Zoom.
Women’s Basketball: Stephens College vs. Williams Woods
Stephens College will play against Williams Woods at 5:30 p.m. at Columbia College.
Learn about the benefits of vision boards from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Friends Room at the Columbia Public Library. Poster board and some supplies will be provided.
MU Improv's weekly long-form improv comedy show will be from 8 to 9 p.m. at The Shack.
Friday, Jan. 28
Gunter Hans will be hosting a Hot Chocolate Fest starting at 4 p.m., and it will continue on Saturday. Each boozy hot chocolate will come with a keepsake Gunter Hans-branded glass mug and a goodie bag of toppings.
Saturday, Jan. 29
The Columbia Cosmopolitan Luncheon Club is celebrating its 70th annual Cosmo Pancake and Sausage Day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jerry Sigmund Cosmopolitan Center. Tickets are $8 and all proceeds go toward organizations within the community.
The Friends of the Columbia Public Library will be hosting a book sale for used books from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Friends Room.
Women’s Basketball: Columbia College vs. William Woods
Columbia College looks to complete their sweep of Williams Woods and continue their stellar season. The game starts at 1 p.m. at Columbia College.
Men’s Basketball: Columbia College vs. William Woods
The Cougars look to continue their good start to conference play. The game starts at 3 p.m. at Columbia College.
Sunday, Jan 30
Kelly McGowan and Matthew Dolan will give ideas for a new gardening season over a virtual session. This session hosted by the Columbia Public Library will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Zoom.