Monday, Jan. 24

MU Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr 2022 

MU will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with “Spoken Word: Facing the Challenges of Tomorrow.” The virtual event will begin at 7 p.m., and the Zoom link will be available Monday. 

Tuesday, Jan. 25

An Evening with MO Senate Candidate Scott Sifton

Join the Missouri Debate Union for a Q&A with Missouri Senate Candidate Scott Sifton. The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. in Wrench Auditorium at Memorial Student Union.

Men’s Basketball: Missouri vs. Auburn

Missouri takes on Auburn at 7:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. The game is also available on SEC Network+.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Still-Life Drawing for Beginners

Learn the basics of still-life drawing in the first session of a two-part series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Friends Room of the Columbia Public Library.

Thursday, Jan. 27

MU Libraries and University of Missouri Press Book Talk with with Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore will be discussing his recently published book, The Names of John Gergen, Immigrant Identities in Early Twentieth-Century St. Louis, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Zoom.

Women’s Basketball: Stephens College vs. Williams Woods

Stephens College will play against Williams Woods at 5:30 p.m. at Columbia College. 

Vision Boards for the New Year

Learn about the benefits of vision boards from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Friends Room at the Columbia Public Library. Poster board and some supplies will be provided.

MU Improv: The Red Flag Show

MU Improv's weekly long-form improv comedy show will be from 8 to 9 p.m. at The Shack.

Friday, Jan. 28

Hot Chocolate Fest

Gunter Hans will be hosting a Hot Chocolate Fest starting at 4 p.m., and it will continue on Saturday. Each boozy hot chocolate will come with a keepsake Gunter Hans-branded glass mug and a goodie bag of toppings.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Pancake & Sausage Fundraiser

The Columbia Cosmopolitan Luncheon Club is celebrating its 70th annual Cosmo Pancake and Sausage Day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jerry Sigmund Cosmopolitan Center. Tickets are $8 and all proceeds go toward organizations within the community.

Friends of the Columbia Public Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Columbia Public Library will be hosting a book sale for used books from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Friends Room.

Women’s Basketball: Columbia College vs. William Woods

Columbia College looks to complete their sweep of Williams Woods and continue their stellar season. The game starts at 1 p.m. at Columbia College.

Men’s Basketball: Columbia College vs. William Woods

The Cougars look to continue their good start to conference play. The game starts at 3 p.m. at Columbia College.

Sunday, Jan 30

Winter Garden Forum

Kelly McGowan and Matthew Dolan will give ideas for a new gardening season over a virtual session. This session hosted by the Columbia Public Library will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Zoom.

  • Summer 2021 General Reporter. Reach me at natemarcus210@gmail.com or (201) 270-7962

