Roadwork scheduled:
Lane restrictions, closures and sidewalk closures will be in effect Monday through Friday in the following four locations as small cell wireless facilities are installed:
- Lane restriction of the northbound lane of Noble Court between West Worley Street and North Garth Avenue.
- Lane restriction of the southbound lane of Pershing Road between Hunt Court and West Worley Street.
- Lane closure of the westbound lane of East Sexton Road between Providence Road and King Avenue, and sidewalk closures on the north side of the street.
- Lane closure of the eastbound lane of Patsy Lane between Spencer Avenue and Clinkscales Road.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be completing cable and guard rail work along U.S. 63, both southbound and northbound, Tuesday.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
MU to host virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
Ambassador Andrew Young will deliver the keynote address at the event. He was the first African-American to hold the position of ambassador to the United Nations when he was appointed in 1977. Young's virtual address will start 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MoDOT to hold I-70 Rocheport Bridge replacement open house
MoDOT will discuss the timeline and goals of the new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. Construction on the bridge has not yet begun, but Missouri residents are encouraged to log in and voice their concerns virtually 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Missouri men's basketball at Auburn
Tune in to ESPN at 8 p.m. Tuesday to watch the No. 19 Missouri tigers face off against the Auburn Tigers.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
State of the State address
Gov. Mike Parson will deliver his State of the State address virtually 3 p.m. Wednesday. During the speech, Parson will outline his administration's priorities for the year.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Missouri women's basketball at Florida
The Missouri tigers hit the road to compete against Florida at 5 p.m. Thursday. Tune in to SEC Network+ to watch the game.
Friday, Jan. 29
Homes for Computers program deadline approaching
The Homes for Computers program, created by the city, provides low-income Columbia residents with refurbished computers. To apply, contact the Voluntary Action Center at 573-874-2273 before the Friday deadline.
Provide feedback on airport terminal artwork
The Commission on Cultural Affairs is asking for feedback on artwork designs for the new Columbia airport, set to be completed in spring 2022. Concepts by national artist David Griggs and regional artist Chris Morrey can be viewed online. The deadline to provide feedback is Friday.
Submit comments on the Smith Drive/Louisville Drive Traffic Calming project
From now until Friday, the public is invited to submit comments on the upcoming Smith Drive/Louisville Drive Traffic Calming project. It will use traffic calming devices to lower operating speeds on the two roads.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Missouri men's basketball vs. TCU
The tigers face the TCU horned frogs 1 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online.