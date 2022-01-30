Monday, Jan. 31

“A Tale of 4 CIITies – Neuromuscular Clinical Investigator Initiated Trials: Challenges, Lessons Learned, Next Steps”

Dr. Richard J Barohn’s lecture on his neuroscience trials will be in the NextGen Precision Health Building or via Zoom at 4 p.m. 

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Qigong-Braxton

Practice an ancient form of exercise with Mary Braxton at the Solar Gallery. The class will be held from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb 2

First Wednesday Book Sale

This month's sale will feature gardening, travel and nature books. The sale will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the Columbia Public Library. Masks are required.

How to True/False - All things party related!

Logboat Brewing Company will be hosting a discussion of this year’s music lineup, passes and parties for the True/False Film Fest at 5:30 p.m. 

Men’s Basketball: Missouri vs. Florida 

The Tigers will resume conference play after a road contest with No. 23 Iowa State. Missouri will host Florida in Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

American Red Cross Bloodmobile Drive

The Columbia Public Library will host an American Red Cross bloodmobile drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for donors who are 17 and up (or 16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 110 lbs. Click here to make an appointment.

Women’s Basketball: Columbia College vs. Health Sciences & Pharmacy

The Cougars hope to continue their seven-game winning streak at the Arena of Southwell Complex at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: Missouri vs. Ole Miss

The Tigers will return home to Mizzou Arena after two back-to-back road games to host Ole Miss at 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball: Columbia College vs. Health Sciences and Pharmacy

The Cougars will play in their second-consecutive home game to host a familiar foe in Health Sciences and Pharmacy. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Odyssey's Evolution of the African American Spiritual 

Odyssey Chamber's third and final installment of “The Evolution of the African American Spiritual: Freedom Bound” will be held at First Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Running Against Multiple Sclerosis

Check-in and packet pickup for the run starts at 9 a.m. at Traditions Plaza. The 5K race starts at 10 a.m. and the cost is $25 per person. Click here to sign up.

How to True/False

The Columbia Public Library will host a True/False information session in the Friends Room at 10:30 a.m. This is an opportunity for community members to ask the festival organizers questions. Masks and pre-registration are required.

True/Love 2022

Over 30 downtown businesses will be participating in True/Love 2022. 10% of proceeds at participating businesses will go toward the 2022 True/False Film Fest. Shoppers who make a purchase of $25 or more can use their receipts to redeem free movie tickets from Ragtag Cinema (limit of five tickets).

Friends of the Columbia Public Library Book Sale

The Columbia Public Library will be hosting a book sale for used books from 12 to 3 p.m. in the lobby.

Sunday, Feb. 6

The Bald Soprano Comedy

The comedy show will be live at Warehouse Theatre at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16-18 per person or $10 for students and seniors. 

Men's Wrestling: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Missouri 

The Cowboys will visit the Tigers at home in the Hearnes Center at 2 p.m.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you