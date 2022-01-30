Monday, Jan. 31
“A Tale of 4 CIITies – Neuromuscular Clinical Investigator Initiated Trials: Challenges, Lessons Learned, Next Steps”
Dr. Richard J Barohn’s lecture on his neuroscience trials will be in the NextGen Precision Health Building or via Zoom at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Practice an ancient form of exercise with Mary Braxton at the Solar Gallery. The class will be held from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb 2
This month's sale will feature gardening, travel and nature books. The sale will be held from noon to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the Columbia Public Library. Masks are required.
Logboat Brewing Company will be hosting a discussion of this year’s music lineup, passes and parties for the True/False Film Fest at 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball: Missouri vs. Florida
The Tigers will resume conference play after a road contest with No. 23 Iowa State. Missouri will host Florida in Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
The Columbia Public Library will host an American Red Cross bloodmobile drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for donors who are 17 and up (or 16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 110 lbs. Click here to make an appointment.
Women’s Basketball: Columbia College vs. Health Sciences & Pharmacy
The Cougars hope to continue their seven-game winning streak at the Arena of Southwell Complex at 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: Missouri vs. Ole Miss
The Tigers will return home to Mizzou Arena after two back-to-back road games to host Ole Miss at 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball: Columbia College vs. Health Sciences and Pharmacy
The Cougars will play in their second-consecutive home game to host a familiar foe in Health Sciences and Pharmacy. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Odyssey Chamber's third and final installment of “The Evolution of the African American Spiritual: Freedom Bound” will be held at First Baptist Church at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Check-in and packet pickup for the run starts at 9 a.m. at Traditions Plaza. The 5K race starts at 10 a.m. and the cost is $25 per person. Click here to sign up.
The Columbia Public Library will host a True/False information session in the Friends Room at 10:30 a.m. This is an opportunity for community members to ask the festival organizers questions. Masks and pre-registration are required.
Over 30 downtown businesses will be participating in True/Love 2022. 10% of proceeds at participating businesses will go toward the 2022 True/False Film Fest. Shoppers who make a purchase of $25 or more can use their receipts to redeem free movie tickets from Ragtag Cinema (limit of five tickets).
The Columbia Public Library will be hosting a book sale for used books from 12 to 3 p.m. in the lobby.
Sunday, Feb. 6
The comedy show will be live at Warehouse Theatre at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16-18 per person or $10 for students and seniors.
Men's Wrestling: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Missouri
The Cowboys will visit the Tigers at home in the Hearnes Center at 2 p.m.