Monday, June 13th
Join the District to celebrate Restaurant Week 2022 in CoMo. Pick up an event passport and visit your favorite restaurant for special menus and deals all week. Receive at least three stamps in your passport and you will be entered to win $100 worth of gift cards to various restaurants around town.
Chapel Hill Pilates and Yoga's mixed levels class is made for all types of backgrounds. Some experience in yoga is recommended, but not required. The class is held from from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The Columbia School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Aslin Administration Building.
Tuesday, June 14th
James Endersby, professor of political science at MU, will discuss alternative voting methods and ranked choice voting. This event is from noon to 1 p.m. over Zoom. Register to receive the link.
Join boat enthusiast Charles Williams to discuss the process of creating model ships and the history behind them from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Callaway County Public Library.
CoMo Song Swap pairs up two local musicians on stage to perform mostly original songs, going back and forth for an hour. Join the fun from 7 to 10 p.m. at Dive Bar.
Wednesday, June 15th
Genealogist Tim Dollens will discuss immigration records, census records, ship records and more to help people trace their heritage back to an ancestor. This event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Columbia Public Library.
Join the City of Columbia in celebrating Juneteenth. Events include education on the holiday, live music, food trucks, art and more from 6 to 8 p.m.
Join the Armory Sports Center at 6 p.m. to watch a documentary about the history of Juneteenth. Movies will be shown every Wednesday in June.
Thursday, June 16th
Create teams of four to six and take on Family Trivia Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Holts Summit Public Library. Top teams will win a gift card supporting regional businesses.
Join the monthly Daniel Boone Regional Library Board of Trustees meeting at 5:45 p.m. at Columbia Public Library. All board meetings are open to the public for participation.
Heart of Missouri CASA’s annual fundraiser Voices of Columbia will feature six local musicians who will perform. Later, the audience will vote for their favorite artist through donations to Heart of Missouri CASA. Proceeds from this event will help provide advocacy for children in foster care. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Blue Note.
Friday, June 17th
Beat the heat this summer with these fresh summer drink recipes. The event will be hosted by Katie Ziegler from 4 to 5 p.m. over Zoom and will feature recipes for a watermelon agua fresca and a traditional Mexican horchata. Register for the link.
Join Papa's Cat Cafe for wine, cheese and cat cuddles at 5:30 p.m. Selections of wine and snacks rotate each month. Each reservation is $25 and includes two glasses of wine, snacks, coloring pages and quality time with the cats. Ages 18+.
Set in a cabin in Alaska, Brilliant Traces follows the story of two people stuck in a snowy cabin reflecting on their lives and what the future may hold. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Talking Horse Productions. General admission tickets are $17.
Saturday, June 18th
Kick off your Juneteenth celebration with the Juneteenth Parade starting at the First Baptist Church down Broadway and ending at Second Missionary Baptist Church. The parade begins at 10 a.m.
Reminisce on the days of the Scholastic book fair at the CoMo Grown-Up Book Fair. Local booksellers will set up shop, along with pizza, adult Capri Suns and more at Rose Music Hall. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Daniel Boone Regional Library Foundation. The fair begins at noon. Tickets are $15.
Set in a cabin in Alaska, Brilliant Traces follows the story of two people stuck in a snowy cabin reflecting on their lives and what the future may hold. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Talking Horse Productions.
Sunday, June 19th
Watch C. Rock City, a seven-piece classic hits cover band, play music from the 60’s to 80’s complimented by a glass of wine and light snacks. This event is at Les Bourgeois A-Frame from 5 to 7 p.m.
Join the BOLD Academy for their Juneteenth celebration at 5:30 p.m. in Rose Music Hall. Food will be provided by Angelina’s Tacos. 100% of proceeds will go to the BOLD Academy.
