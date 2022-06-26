Monday, June 27th
Join the Missouri School of Journalism, 401 S 9th St., for a news literacy fair June 27 - 28! Meet and learn from national experts in the field of news literacy. Brainstorm with teachers, librarians and community leaders from across our region. Entry is free.
The Canvas on Broadway, 706 E. Broadway, Suite 100, is hosting a three hour open-studio class for all skill levels from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $40 per painter.
Tuesday, June 28th
Join the Columbia Public Library, 100 W Broadway, for a blood drive from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.! All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To donate, bring your photo ID. You must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 lbs. You should feel well the day of donation and have plenty to eat and drink.
The University of Missouri, 1030 Hitt St., is hosting School of Medicine MizzouForward faculty candidate Dr. Taixing Cui's keynote presentation, “A novel intercellular communication for vein graft intimal hyperplasia," from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dr. Cui will present his research for approximately 40 minutes with a 20-minute Q&A session to follow.
Wednesday, June 29th
The Columbia Public Library, 100 W Broadway, presents "A Towering Task" from 6-8:30 p.m. in honor of the Peace Corps' 60th anniversary. This documentary tells the story of the agency's remarkable history while considering its future. Light refreshments will be provided. A brief discussion will follow the film.
Elton John and Tim Rice’s musical AIDA is a love affair between an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, and Radames, an Egyptian captain. Tickets for adults are $20. Shows are held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Rhynsburger Theater.
Thursday, June 30th
Come create a personal mini Zen garden at the Holts Summit Public Library, 188 West Simon Boulevard, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. It may help you experience a state of calmness, tranquility and mindfulness. Supplies will be provided, spots must be reserved.
This 21+ show at Eastside Tavern, 1016 E Broadway, from 6-9 p.m. was put together to raise money for the families of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Cover is $10. All proceeds will be donated to the GoFundMe that has been set up.
Friday, July 1st
Climb on board the bookmobile at Gerbes, 2900 Paris Rd., to find books, music, DVDs and other services for all ages. You can browse from 1:30-6 p.m. or pick up requested items. See our regular schedule of stops at www.dbrl.org/bookmobile.
Rose Music Hall presents Red, White, and Bluegrass featuring The Mighty Pines and special guest River Kittens at Rose Park, 1013 Park Ave., from 7-10 p.m. Gates open one hour prior to the show. All tickets are $8 and general admission.
Cafe Berlin, 220 N 10th St., is hosting a dance party from 7-10 p.m. featuring Kevo, Spherex, and Kevin88. Admission is free, no ticket required.
Saturday, July 2nd
Come shop Columbia’s biweekly farmers market, 1769 W Ash St., for groceries, wares and more. The market is open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a live music performance.
Chapel Hill Pilates and Yoga is hosting a class from 10:30-11:30 p.m. This class is designed as recovery, stress relief and a less-intense stretch and lengthening the body. One class at the studio is $12.
Sunday, July 3rd
Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave., presents Nick Shoulders with special guests Todd Day Wait and Adam Faucett starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and required, all ages admitted.
The Missouri Symphony, 203 S Ninth Street, presents City That I Love as part of their Hot Summer Nights concert series. All shows in the series begin at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.