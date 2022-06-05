Monday, June 6
Learn about the founding mothers and fathers of the library movement in Columbia on this guided cemetery tour from 6:30-8 p.m. Those 12 and younger, please bring an adult with you.
Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers
Join Eastside Tavern for Columbia's entirely independent and renegade comedy night form 9-11 p.m. Entry is free, and there will be drink specials.
Tuesday, June 7
Celebrate Pride Month by making your own melted crayon painting, Columbia Public Library will provide everything you need to make your own masterpiece from 2-3:30 p.m. The afternoon session is for teens, and the evening session is for teens and adults. Registration is required.
Inspired by his former career as a Bay Area DJ, Ian Chang invites you to revisit Rob Gordon's top five breakups of all time in HIGH FIDELITY at Ragtag Cinema. Doors open at 6:40 p.m., pre-film festivities are at 7 p.m. and the film begins at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Come see Rose Music Hall screen Woodstock as part of its free summer movie series at 8 p.m. You can bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
Join Columbia Parks and Recreation’s screening of this informative PBS documentary at Armory Sports Center at 6 p.m. The event is free.
Shop the market and grab an easy dinner. Join the Columbia Farmers Market’s Wednesday market for a roundup of your favorite mid-Missouri food trucks from 3-7 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public hearing from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at New Haven Elementary School to provide information and receive comments on interchange and roadway improvements to the U.S. 63 and Grindstone interchange.
The MU Theatre Department will be performing The Cat in the Hat at 7 p.m. Sally and Boy are stuck inside on a rainy day, when the Cat arrives, and wonderful chaos ensues. Come join the theater fun at MU’s Studio 4.
Xtreme Bar Bingo is a no cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games beginning at 7 p.m. at Dive Bar, 1116 Business Loop 70 E. Xtreme Bar Bingo features a progressive cash Jackpot that increases a ball every week until it’s won.
Friday, June 10
Join Columbia Public Library for a murder mystery party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Six attendees will have the opportunity to embrace their inner pirate as characters in the mystery. Scripts will be provided. Registration is required.
Saturday, June 11
Relax in classic dad-style with beer, food trucks, cornhole and live music as part of the Second Saturday in Rocheport program, this event is at the Rocheport Stroll and begins at 10 a.m.
At this kids event, children will receive cat lessons, listen to a story, do a craft, and get some bonus cat time. Admission is $7 for all ages, and it begins at 10 a.m. One adult for every two children is required. Best for ages 4-8.
Wing-lovers and BBQ masters come together for a festival at Mid-America Harley Davidson. A $10 wristband will get you all the wings you can sample from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Central Missouri Honor Flight.
Sunday, June 12
Come watch harpist Melissa Purvis from 2-3 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library as she provides a musical backdrop for library patrons.
The Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby will be hosted on Broadway beginning at 7 a.m. with races continuing until 5 p.m.
Witness a premier reptile expo bringing quality and variety in Knights of Columbus Hall starting at 10 a.m. Experience, learn, and maybe even bring home a new family member.
Augusta Cooper will be performing original songs alongside timeless classics at Les Bourgeois’ A-Frame from 5-7 p.m.