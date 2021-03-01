Monday, March 1
The Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers on 701 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, March 2
Commission on Human Rights meeting
The Commission on Human Rights will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers at 701 E. Broadway.
“Do leaders make history, or is it beyond their control?” webinar
Learn about history’s greatest leaders and their retrospective impact in this webinar hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning historian Fredrik Logevall at 7 p.m. Register for the event online.
Wednesday, March 3
Food trucks in the park
Visit Cosmo Park, Stephens Lake Park or Cosmo-Bethel Park for food trucks in the park from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks are required, and a maximum of 100 people will be allowed at a time.
Missouri men's basketball at Florida
The Tigers take on the Gators at 5:30 p.m. in Gainesville, Florida. The game will air on the SEC Network.
Thursday, March 4
Planning and Zoning Commission meeting
The commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers on 701 E. Broadway.
Saturday, March 6
Black history entrepreneurship and education panel discussion
Learn more about how Black history can be used as a business while educating society with moderator Janiah Hines and panelists Brandon Brown, Khalid el-Hakim, Anecia Johnson and Freddie E. Taylor, beginning at 10 a.m. Register for the event online, or contact LaGarret King (kinglj@missouri.edu) for more information.
Missouri men's basketball vs. LSU
The Tigers will host the Tigers from the Bayou at 2 p.m. in Mizzou Arena.