Monday, March 14

Bookmobile Stop at Sturgeon 

Check out this stop hosted by Daniel Boone Regional Library and pick from loads of books, movies and music! The event will be at Prenger Foods in Sturgeon from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Women’s Fitness Walk

Join the Columbia Hiking & Walking Club for a walk on a paved path at the Bonne View Nature Sanctuary beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Bipartisan Conversation “Show Me the Way: How to Work Across the Aisle”

Former U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and John Danforth will discuss bringing communication, respect and compromise back to the American political process. This event will be free and held on Zoom at 7 p.m with this link.

Tuesday, March 15

Softball: Stephens College vs. William Woods University

The Stars will host a two-game matchup with William Woods University, with the first game at 2 p.m. and the second game at 4 p.m.

Baseball: Columbia College vs. Park University

The Cougars will host Park in its fourth consecutive home game. The game is set to start at 3 p.m.

Baseball: Missouri vs. Saint Louis

Missouri baseball will continue its home-game stint as it hosts Saint Louis University  at Taylor Stadium at 4 p.m.

Election forum: Columbia mayoral candidates

Mayoral candidates will discuss city issues at a forum hosted by the Missourian, KOMU and Vidwest Studios at 7 p.m. The forum will be available as a livestream on ColumbiaMissourian.com and KOMU.com.

Election forum: Columbia School Board and Ballot Issues

Held both in person at the Columbia Public Library and on Zoom, Columbia School Board candidates will speak in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Missouri Job Center Walk-In Wednesday Hiring Event

Bring your current resume and dress for success at a career fair in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Friends of the Columbia Public Library Lobby Book Sale

The semiweekly sale will be from noon to 3 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library lobby. All proceeds support library services.

Question, Persuade, Refer

Learn to recognize warning signs of suicide and three steps to help save a life at this online presentation from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is required to attend this Zoom event. 

Thursday, March 17

Election forum: Columbia City Council candidates

Third and Fourth Ward City Council candidates will discuss city issues at a forum hosted by the Missourian, KOMU and Vidwest Studios at 7 p.m. The forum will be available as a livestream on ColumbiaMissourian.com and KOMU.com.

St. Paddy's Day Celebration

Rose Music Hall will host a St. Paddy's Day Celebration with a concert from the Kay Brothers. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Cooking by the Book: It’s Not Easy Cooking Greens

Register for this month's edition of Cooking by the Book, where greens are the centerpiece of every dish. This event will be held on Zoom from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Friday, March 18

Softball: Missouri vs. Northwestern and Ball State 

The Tigers will return home to host the Mizzou Classic. The tournament will start with Missouri against Northwestern and Ball State at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m, respectively.

Women’s Tennis: Missouri vs. #13 Florida 

Missouri women’s tennis will host no. 13 Florida at the Mizzou Tennis Complex at 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Annual Train Show

Explore everything there is to know about rail travel with movies, displays and photographs in Paquin Tower from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friends of the Columbia Public Library Lobby Book Sale

The semiweekly sale will be from noon to 3 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Lobby. All proceeds support library services.

Baseball: Columbia College vs. Lyon

Columbia College will host a three-game matchup against Lyon that is set to start on Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by another game at 3:30 p.m.

Softball: Missouri vs. Northwestern and Stanford 

In day two of the Mizzou Classic, Missouri will face off against Northwestern for the second time at 3 p.m. The Tigers will also play Stanford at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Baseball: Columbia College vs. Lyon

The Cougars will continue their three-game matchup with Lyon on Sunday with the final game set to start at noon.

Women’s Tennis: Missouri vs. South Carolina

The Tigers will continue their time at home as they host no. 49 South Carolina with an early start at 10 a.m.

Softball: Missouri vs. Ball State vs. Stanford

For the final day of the Mizzou Classic, the Tigers will start the day against Ball State at 12:30 p.m., followed by a game against Stanford at 3 p.m.

