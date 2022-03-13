Monday, March 14
Check out this stop hosted by Daniel Boone Regional Library and pick from loads of books, movies and music! The event will be at Prenger Foods in Sturgeon from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Join the Columbia Hiking & Walking Club for a walk on a paved path at the Bonne View Nature Sanctuary beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Bipartisan Conversation “Show Me the Way: How to Work Across the Aisle”
Former U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and John Danforth will discuss bringing communication, respect and compromise back to the American political process. This event will be free and held on Zoom at 7 p.m with this link.
Tuesday, March 15
Softball: Stephens College vs. William Woods University
The Stars will host a two-game matchup with William Woods University, with the first game at 2 p.m. and the second game at 4 p.m.
Baseball: Columbia College vs. Park University
The Cougars will host Park in its fourth consecutive home game. The game is set to start at 3 p.m.
Baseball: Missouri vs. Saint Louis
Missouri baseball will continue its home-game stint as it hosts Saint Louis University at Taylor Stadium at 4 p.m.
Election forum: Columbia mayoral candidates
Mayoral candidates will discuss city issues at a forum hosted by the Missourian, KOMU and Vidwest Studios at 7 p.m. The forum will be available as a livestream on ColumbiaMissourian.com and KOMU.com.
Election forum: Columbia School Board and Ballot Issues
Held both in person at the Columbia Public Library and on Zoom, Columbia School Board candidates will speak in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Bring your current resume and dress for success at a career fair in the Columbia Public Library Friends Room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The semiweekly sale will be from noon to 3 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library lobby. All proceeds support library services.
Learn to recognize warning signs of suicide and three steps to help save a life at this online presentation from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is required to attend this Zoom event.
Thursday, March 17
Election forum: Columbia City Council candidates
Third and Fourth Ward City Council candidates will discuss city issues at a forum hosted by the Missourian, KOMU and Vidwest Studios at 7 p.m. The forum will be available as a livestream on ColumbiaMissourian.com and KOMU.com.
Rose Music Hall will host a St. Paddy's Day Celebration with a concert from the Kay Brothers. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Register for this month's edition of Cooking by the Book, where greens are the centerpiece of every dish. This event will be held on Zoom from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Softball: Missouri vs. Northwestern and Ball State
The Tigers will return home to host the Mizzou Classic. The tournament will start with Missouri against Northwestern and Ball State at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m, respectively.
Women’s Tennis: Missouri vs. #13 Florida
Missouri women’s tennis will host no. 13 Florida at the Mizzou Tennis Complex at 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Explore everything there is to know about rail travel with movies, displays and photographs in Paquin Tower from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The semiweekly sale will be from noon to 3 p.m. in the Columbia Public Library Lobby. All proceeds support library services.
Baseball: Columbia College vs. Lyon
Columbia College will host a three-game matchup against Lyon that is set to start on Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by another game at 3:30 p.m.
Softball: Missouri vs. Northwestern and Stanford
In day two of the Mizzou Classic, Missouri will face off against Northwestern for the second time at 3 p.m. The Tigers will also play Stanford at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
Baseball: Columbia College vs. Lyon
The Cougars will continue their three-game matchup with Lyon on Sunday with the final game set to start at noon.
Women’s Tennis: Missouri vs. South Carolina
The Tigers will continue their time at home as they host no. 49 South Carolina with an early start at 10 a.m.
Softball: Missouri vs. Ball State vs. Stanford
For the final day of the Mizzou Classic, the Tigers will start the day against Ball State at 12:30 p.m., followed by a game against Stanford at 3 p.m.